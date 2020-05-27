MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority agreed to start its youth baseball and programs a little later this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Players will not get a chance to play in Georgia Recreation and Park Association District or State tournaments, which have been canceled, but still will be able to participate in local leagues.
Recreation Authority officials are putting programs in place to help make games as safe as possible for the youngsters.
James Kling, the Recreation Authority’s athletic director, said social distancing will be encouraged and dugouts will be cleaned between games.
Games will have just one umpire, who will be stationed behind the pitcher. And with 13 fields available, the Recreation Authority will be able to spread out games.
Fans will not be allowed to sit in bleachers during games and are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Rec officials will encourage fans to leave before the next game.
Teams can begin practicing on Monday, June 1. Games are expected to begin June 15. Play will be held for two weeks before a break between June 29-July 3. Play will resume July 6.
Schedules have not been completed.
Kling said T-ball has been canceled as it will be difficult for that age group to “social distance.”
Boys baseball and girls softball leagues are being formed for 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 year-olds.
Kling also said the authority will consider tournament rentals at its June 17 board meeting.
For more information, contact the recreation office at 668-0028.
