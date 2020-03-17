MOULTRIE – An interesting battle within the battle developed for the third and final round of the 2020 Pot o’ Gold Pro-am golf tournament at Sunset Country Club.
That is, just which one of assistant club pro Aaron Elrod’s two teams was going to come out with the better score?
For three of the last four years, Elrod and amateur teammates Lee Wright, Andy Blanton and Keith Blanton took the Pot o’ Gold team championship. Elrod, however, would also be the pro captain for a second team representing Sunset Country Club. He would only play one round each of the three days of the competition, and his score would count for the score of both teams.
Elrod, Wright and the Blantons were Sunset’s No. 1 team again this year, and after two rounds were sitting at 121 (61-60) ... but not at the top of the leaderboard. In fact, Sunset’s No. 2 team with amateurs Jarod Bridges, Jonathan Bridges and Colquitt County High senior Tanner Brown had a better look at No. 1, one stroke better at 120 (61-59).
Behind Andy Blanton’s third round total 65 Sunday, the Sunset No. 1 did edge out Sunset No. 2 (Elrod played his round with the No. 2 team, sharing a golf cart with Brown). Elrod also carded a round of 65, and the No. 1 team (team scores based on a better ball format, meaning the better score per hole regardless of who made it counted towards the team score) came out with a round of 58. That was two shots better than the 60 for Sunset No. 2, so No. 1 had 179 and No. 2 180 for the weekend.
But for the first time since 2015, a Pot o’ Gold team title in a tournament that competed three full rounds went to out-of-town visitors. Maple Ridge of Columbus – team members Jake Keen (pro), Adam Cooper, Cason Hammock and Mike Reed – went 61-56-59 for a record winning score of 176. It was two of the amateurs making the difference as Cooper went 74-66-69 for 209 and Hammock went 72-66-69 for 210.
Coming in second place – again behind strong amateur play – by one stroke was International City Golf Club of Warner Robins. It finished 60-58-59 for 177. All three of their amateurs were in the top 10 individually: Stan Gann (70-66-72 208), three-time Pot o’ Gold low amateur John David Kennedy (69-65-71 205) and Travis Steed (70-67-68 205).
Andy Blanton came out of the crowd of amateurs with a record-low score, 70-66-65 201. That was one stroke better than what Kennedy did in 2017 and what Bob Windom (now Sunset Country Club head pro and tournament director) did in 1982.
Low medalist among the professionals was another three-round record setter, Branden Cissom from the Dalton Golf and Country Club. He carded a 63 in Saturday’s second round to go with a 69 Friday and 68 Sunday for 200. In second was Paul Claxton of Richmond Hill Country Club with 71-65-67 203. Elrod placed third at 74-67-65 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.