Summer recreation tennis program starts June 9
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority’s summer tennis program will begin on Tuesday, June 9.
Classes, which will meet on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, will be offered on a weekly basis June 9-July 21. Classes will not meet the week of June 29-July 3.
The cost is $70 per child.
To register, contact the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority at 668-0028, stop by the office at 1020 Fourth Street Southwest or visit www.mccpra.com.
The beginner classes will be held from 8-9 a.m.; the intermediate class will be held from 9-10:30 a.m.; and the advanced class will meet from 10:30 a.m.-noon.
The beginner classes are recommended for youngsters ages 6-10, with no experience necessary. The class will focus on basics of the game, introduction to terminology and scoring, hand-eye coordination, movement skills, teamwork and enjoyment of the game.
The intermediate classes are recommended for ages 10-13, with some experience also recommended.
The class will focus on building upon basics of rallying, understanding grips and technique based on shot selection, coring, match play and teamwork.
The advanced classes are recommended for ages 13-18 and experience is required. Focus will be on advanced technique and footwork, shot improvement through repetition, match strategy, conditioning and teamwork.
Those who attended should bring a tennis racquet, small towel and water.
Recommended racquet sizes are up to 23 inches for 6-8 year-olds; 23-25 inches for 7-10 year-olds; 25-27 inches for 9-11 year-olds.
The instructor will be Jacob Tompkins, who played on the Colquitt County High School team from 2008-2010 and later played at ABAC.
Tompkins has more than five years of coaching experience at all levels and age groups. He is currently the assistant tennis coach at ABAC and is a USTA/USPTA member.
Those interested can contact Tompkins directly at 921-0610.
Parents who drop their children off for a class are asked to pick up those children on time as another class will start immediately.
