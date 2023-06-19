Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.