MOULTRIE, Ga. - Tyshon Reed Jr. will move from defensive end to outside linebacker this season for the Colquitt County football team, but with his size, smarts and athleticism, the transition might not be difficult as some imagine.
The other outside linebacker position also will feature a familiar name at a new position.
Jerron Blakely, who saw considerable playing time backing up Nick Pace at middle linebacker in 2022, will slide outside.
Reed’s play at end last season - which included 33 tackles, 10 for losses, two sacks and a team-high 14 “hurries” - has earned him a number of scholarship offers, including one from Duke.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder committed to the Blue Devils program recently and outside linebackers coach Stan Luttrell said the decision is a good one.
“It’ll be a good place for him academically,” Luttrell said. “But it’s also a football program that’s on the rise. He’ll fit in there well.”
One of the Duke assistants that has been recruiting Reed is former Buford High head coach Jess Simpson.
“And he’s excited about Tyshon’s upside,” Luttrell said.
Reed is learning new techniques and responsibilities, including how to play pass defense.
But Luttrell said early indications are that Reed will be able to handle the new position.
“He’s doing an unbelievable job, as we knew he would,” Luttrell said of the son of former Colquitt County defensive end Tyshon Reed Sr., who played for the Packers 1994-1997. “He’s smart and very athletic.
“It’s impressive how much he has improved as a football player since last year. And once he gets comfortable, I think he is going to be an impact player.”
Blakely, who, as an inside linebacker last year, had to look through the offensive guards to find the ball carrier and play, essentially, inside-out.
In his new role, he will be playing outside-in.
And, as the the Star outside linebacker, he plays on the wide side of the field, giving him more grass to cover.
But Blakely, while not nearly as big as his counterpart on the other side, has some upside.
“He has got a very good football IQ,” Luttrell said of Blakely who this season is replacing UL-Monroe-bound Qway McCoy. “He’s got a nose for the ball, he communicates well and he is a leader.”
Blakely was credited with 38 tackles last season, including two for losses, and one sack.
Backing up Blakely is junior Bryce Toomer, son of Packers defensive line coach Terel Toomer.
“He loves contact and as a coach’s son, he knows football. He’s been around it his whole life.”
Behind Reed is rising sophomore Chance Sims, who was impressive when given playing time as a freshman last season.
“He is big, physical and fast,” Luttrell said. “When you look at film when Chance was on the field, he was always causing disruption.
“He has a chance be special.”
The three summer 7-on-7 tournaments and the two upcoming padded camps at Bainbridge and Fitzgerald provide the new and/or inexperienced players opportunities to build confidence.
“They give those guys a chance to get some competitive snaps,” Luttrell said.
All four outside linebackers represent how the Colquitt County football program works, Luttrell said.
“If you come to work, you can’t help but get better,” he said.
The Packers, who have just three returning starters, including just one - lineman Amari Wilson - in the position he played last year, have young and inexperienced players in other defensive positions as well.
But coordinator Jeremy Rowell and his staff - including Luttrell, Toomer, cornerbacks coach Dextra Polite, inside linebackers coach Bull Barge and safeties coach Brian Simmons - believe their players can grow up quickly.
“Our mindset is to come in and get a little better every day,” said Luttrell, who also has been high school coach for 26 seasons, including 16 as a head coach.
“We have as good a summer program as anyone in the nation. Our kids work as hard, or harder, than anyone else. They are dedicated to the process.”
And the Packers defense has another advantage.
“We remind ourselves that we have one of the most powerful offenses in the state,” he said. “And we go up against it every day.
“They win plenty. But they don’t win them all.”
