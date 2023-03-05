MOULTRIE - Not long after turning 11, ElliReese Niday went up against 48 other divers in the 16-18 girls 3-meter competition on Saturday in the second day of the annual Moose Moss Invitational.
All she did was claim first place.
The Moss Farms Diving phenom also won the 11-and-under girls 1-meter on Saturday and had three gold medals and one silver heading into Sunday’s final day of competition.
Austin Taylor, Niday’s Diving Tigers teammate, also took a first-place finish on Saturday, winning the 12-13 girls platform event.
Ruth Anne McCranie took her second silver medal of the invitational, being held at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center, when she finished second in the senior women’s 3-meter.
Kendall Deloach and Luke Hernandez each won their first medals on Saturday.
And both were silvers.
Deloach was second in the 14-15 girls platform event that drew 23 divers.
Hernandez placed second in the 16-18 boys 1-meter, an event that had 24 entrants.
Beck Gregory was third in the 12-13 boys platform, winning a bronze medal for the second day in a row.
Sister Amelia Gregory also took a third-place finish on Saturday in the 11-and-under girls 1-meter.
Moss Farms divers had taken 16 top-three finishes heading into the final day of the four-day meet, which has drawn 207 divers.
Also on Saturday, Bo Bridges finished fourth in the 16-18 boys 1-meter and Ruby Demott was fourth in the 11-and-under girls 1-meter.
Also competing in Junior Olympic events for Moss Farms on Saturday were Natalie Tyson, Ava Harden, Elizabeth Hobby, Jewel Hart, Jewelia Chambers, Maggie Strange, Nyla Thompson, Bethany Holman, Shannon Icard, Luis Tlanepantla, Charles Stevens, Selah Huante, Christopher Griffin, Judson Taylor, Zechariah Ledl, Trip Gregory and Tuck Gregory.
Also on Saturday, the Moose Moss Invitational held 16 Future Champion events for the youngest divers.
Representing the Moss Farms girls were Nora Kate Taylor, Katie Morris, Caroline Tyler, Kenya Poblete, Nevaeh Morrell and Ava Harden.
Boys on the Diving Tigers team who competed in Future Champion events were Elijah Brown, Richard Murphy, Robert Hutson, Thomas Thomas IV, William Bius, Cristian Cruz, John Parker Harrison and Steele Weeks.
