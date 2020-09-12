MOULTRIE – Lowndes did nothing to harm its No. 1 Class 7A ranking on Friday, having an easy time while defeating visiting Griffin 45-6 at Martin Stadium.
And Camden County rebounded from a season-opening loss to defeat Glynn Academy 31-14 in Kingsland.
But Tift County was unable to even its record.
Hoping to bounce back from a 7-0 season-opening loss at Crisp County, the Blue Devils were hoping to pull an upset of Valdosta.
But the game between the two longtime South Georgia rivals was called off on Friday when Tift County cited numerous COVID-19 cases, including one involving head coach Ashley Anders, who has been hospitalized with both the virus and pneumonia.
There has been no report about the status of Tift County’s game next Friday at Thomas County Central.
The Tift County-Valdosta game was not the only one in the state to be called off because of health concerns, nor is Anders the only coach suffering with the effects of the coronavirus.
Eleven games around the state scheduled for Friday were canceled, including Denmark-Alatoona, Carrollton-Newnan, Etowah-Forsyth Central, Kell-Hillgrove and Savannah Country Day-Emanuel County Institute.
Appling County could not play Clinch County, but Clinch was able to schedule Marion County.
Washington County’s game against Burke County was canceled as was Swainsboro’s meeting with Jefferson. So Washington County and Swainsboro met instead at Swainsboro.
Fannin County called off its game against Gilmer County and Madison County canceled its game with Holy Innocents when 30 players went into quarantine.
Holy Innocents was then able to pick up Marist, which had lost its game against Blessed Trinity.
Irwin County coach Casey Soliday and Statesboro coach Jeff Kaiser also tested positive for COVID-19 during the week. Kaiser was hospitalized.
The Lowndes win over Griffin gave new coach Jamey DuBose his first home victory as the Vikings have outscored their first two opponents by a combined 80-27.
It was the fourth meeting since 1980 between two of Georgia's storied programs.
The last three were in the state playoffs. This one, in the regular season, ended the same was as the other three, with a Lowndes victory.
Camden County scored on the first play of the game - a 67-yard touchdown pass from Josh Brown to Semaj Parker - and went on to put away the stubborn Terrors.
Glynn tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter and took the lead on a 97-yard Caden Hutchinson touchdown run.
But Camden County went on to score 24 unanswered points to rebound from a season-opening loss to Richmond Hill.
On the Region 1-7A schedule for Friday, Sept. 18 are 1-1 Camden County at 0-1 Raines (Jacksonville, Fla.); 0-0 Banneker at 0-0 Colquitt County; 1-0 Oakleaf (Orange Park, Fla.) at 2-0 Lowndes; and 0-1 Tift County at (0-1) Thomas County Central.
Other Colquitt County opponents who played on Friday are Alcovy, which lost to Newton 27-0; Northside-Warner Robins, which edged Peach County 14-7; and Dothan High (Ala.), which lost 43-13 to Auburn (Ala.).
Also, Thomasville defeated Thomas County Central 34-7; White County won over Hart County 50-6; North Forsyth edged Harrison 10-9; and South Paulding lost to North Paulding 45-24.
