MOULTRIE — Valdosta ran its record to 4-0 and might have served notice that it is on its way back after shutting out Warner Robins 25-0 on Friday at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
In addition to pitching a shutout, the Wildcats outgained the two-time Class 5A state champions 227-78.
Helping ensure the shutout was the play of defensive back Tim Roberson who intercepted two passes and now has at least one in each of the four games.
The Wildcats held Warner Robins to minus-4 yards rushing on 36 attempts.
Valdosta has now allowed just 15 points in four games.
Charles Williams was Valdosta’s leading rusher with 13 carries for 47 yards.
Quarterback Todd Robinson completed 4-of-8 passes for 39 yards.
The Wildcats will be back at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at 8 p.m Friday to play host to 0-2 Coral Glades of Coral Springs, Fla.
Camden Co.45, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
When Dade Christian School informed Camden County High officials last week that it would not make the trip to Kingsland for their scheduled game with the Wildcats, Atlanta’s B.E.S.T. Academy agreed on short notice to take its place.
B.E.S.T. arrived shortly before game time and then absorbed a 45-0 running-clock loss.
The victory was the second in a row for Camden County, which started 0-2.
The Wildcats scored five first-half touchdowns, including two by running back Jaden Dailey.
Shamarion Gibbs and Quan Floyd also ran for scores in the first half.
The other came on 5-yard pass to Ronald Spradley-Pettus.
The Wildcats added a field goal and an Ian Peterson touchdown run in the running-clock second half.
Camden will play host to 2-1 Somerset Academy of Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Friday.
Baker Co. 35, Richmond Hill 32
Richmond Hill also is 2-2 after falling 35-32 to Baker County, Fla., on the road on Saturday.
Richmond Hill trailed by just a point at the half, but despite scoring three times in the final two quarters, the Wildcats could not catch Baker County.
Richmond Hill quarterback Ty Goldrick had a big game, completing 14-of-27 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns.
Receiver Ravon Grant had eight catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
Zion Gillard carried 32 times for 152 yards and two scores.
The Wildcats will play host to 4-0 New Hampstead on Friday. New Hampstead, located in Chatham County plays in Region 3-4A.
Lowndes, 2-1, was off on Friday and will travel to play 3-1 East Coweta on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.