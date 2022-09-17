MOULTRIE — Valdosta did nothing to diminish its No. 9 ranking in Class 7A last Friday, defeating Coral Gables, Fla., 56-0 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The Wildcats are now 5-0 and tied atop the region standings with Colquitt County, which is 4-0 and had last Friday off.
Also on Friday, defending region champion Lowndes played somewhere other than Martin Stadium for the first time this season and was pounded by East Coweta 49-28 and falls to 2-2.
Camden County won its third straight game, defeating Somerset Academy of Pembroke Pines, Fla., 48-21 to climb to 3-2.
And Richmond Hill also is 3-2 after defeating New Hampstead 28-27 in overtime.
Valdosta thrilled its Homecoming crowd by holding the Jaguars to minus-30 yards on 26 rushing attempts to claim it second shutout in a row.
It also marked the second-straight game in which Valdosta had held its opponent to negative rushing yardage.
The Wildcats, who led 42-0 at the half, have allowed just 15 points in their five games.
Valdosta quarterback Todd Robinson completed 8-of-11 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns and rushed three times for 131 yards and two more scores.
Senior cornerback Tim Robertson intercepted his sixth pass of the season and returned it for a touchdown.
Robertson now has at least one interception in each of Valdosta’s five games.
Valdosta will be back home this Friday to play host to 3-2 McEachern, which is coming off a 51-20 win over Tucker.
East Coweta rolled up 509 yard of offense, including 393 in the air, in its somewhat surprising victory over Lowndes.
It was the fourth win in a row for East Coweta, which opened with a 27-17 loss at Starr’s Mill.
Lowndes trailed at the half 28-13 and got to within seven in the third quarter before the Indians pulled away.
Lowndes quarterback Marvis Parrish completed 20-of-31 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
But East Coweta quarterback Christian Langford was even more productive hitting on 24-of-31 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns.
Lowndes had 276 yards of offense and 25 first downs, but converted just four of 15 third-down opportunities.
The Vikings will play host to 4-0 Grayson on Friday.
Richmond Hill got a 44-yard field goal from Blake Williams at the horn to send its game against New Hampstead into overtime where the Wildcats won on a touchdown run and a 2-point conversion at Wildcat Stadium.
Richmond Hill quarterback Ty Goldrick was 21-for-28 for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
Zion Gillard carried 26 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Ravon Grant caught 13 passes for 125 yards.
New Hampstead falls to 4-1.
Richmond Hill will travel to Douglas to teak on 3-1 Coffee on Friday.
Camden County scored three first-quarter touchdowns and led 45-7 at the half in its win over Somerset Academy, which falls to 2-2.
Somerset scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Camden will be back at Chris Gilman Stadium to play host to 0-4 Atlantic Coast High School of Jacksonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.