MOULTRIE – Region 1-7A swept its four games on Friday, but the coming week’s schedule looks to be more daunting.
Colquitt County, fresh off an impressive 28-19 victory over Class AAA-leading Cedar Grove, will head to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium next Friday for its annual rivalry game against Valdosta.
The Wildcats, already picking up the pieces left by the firing of coach Rush Propst, were forced to cancel and forfeit last Friday’s scheduled game with Bainbridge because of COVID-19 issues.
Before the Bainbridge cancellation, Valdosta had lost to Warner Robins 48-20 and blanked Madison County (Fla.) 52-0 under first-year head coach Shelton Felton, a former Packers assistant coach.
The Packers won last year’s meeting 24-10 in Propst’s first game coaching from the visitor’s sideline on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Like the Packers, Lowndes raised its record to 2-1 by taking a 58-47 victory over Lake Gibson (Fla.) High School at Martin Stadium.
The Vikings led by two at the half, but the game was tied 44-44 heading into the fourth quarter, where Lowndes outscored the visitors 14-3 to get the victory.
The Vikings rushed for 263 yards, including 131 by sophomore running back Jacarre Fleming and 112 by Chase Belcher.
Quarterback Jacurri Brown completed 12-of-19 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior receiver Khris Thomas had five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
The Vikings, who opened the season with a 34-28 overtime loss to Walton in the Corky Kell Classic, should get another test on Friday when they travel to Lee County.
The defending Class 6A runners-up are 3-0 and have scored 149 points.
The Trojans are coming off a 60-0 home victory over East Ridge (Fla.).
Camden County remains unbeaten at 3-0 after pounding Inlet Grove (Fla.) 51-18 at Chris Gilman Stadium.
The Hurricanes did not play football in 2020 and do not have a history of success.
Since 2004, the program has had 12 losing seasons. The last winning season came in 2008, when the Hurricanes went 7-4.
Camden will go on the road on Friday to play at Marietta and should be challenged.
The Blue Devils lost their opener at home 28-25 to Colquitt County, but after a week off, bounced back to defeat McEachern 42-21 last Friday.
Also undefeated after three games is Tift County, playing under new coach Noel Dean.
After beating Westover and Dutchtown in its first two games, the Blue Devils were back again at Brodie Field and held off College Park’s Banneker High 29-15 for the program’s best start since 2017.
Banneker had a chance to tie the game 16-16 early in the fourth quarter, but missed an extra point.
The Blue Devils then scored twice over the next 11 minutes to put the Trojans away.
Tift County will play host to Appling County, also 3-0, on Friday. The Pirates defeated South Effingham 41-10 last Friday.
