MOULTRIE – Lowndes got another big game from junior quarterback Jacurri Brown to defeat Valdosta 33-21 in the Winnersville Classic last Friday and Tift County, playing just its third game, got its first victory, blanking Worth County 47-0 in Sylvester.
Brown threw two touchdowns to Dominique Marshall and had scoring runs of 51 and 64 yards as the No. 2-ranked Vikings won their fourth straight game over the crosstown rival Wildcats.
Rush Propst, in his first year at Valdosta, had gone 6-5 against Lowndes while leading the Colquitt County program from 2008-2018.
But his first Valdosta team falls to 1-3. The Wildcats also have lost to the Packers 24-10 and were forced to forfeit their season-opening victory over Warner Robins for using transfer quarterback Jake Garcia, who has been ruled ineligible by the Georgia High School Association.
The Vikings, who raised their record to 5-0, jumped out to a 19-0 lead, but a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Amari Jones and a 25-yard Jones-to-Aalah Brown scoring pass pulled the Wildcats to within five.
After Lowndes increased its lead to 26-14, Jones hit Nevin Spivey with a 33-yard touchdown pass and the Wildcats again pulled to within five at 26-21.
But the Vikings added one more touchdown and kept the Wildcats off the board the rest of the way at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Jacurri Brown rushed for 101 yards and threw for 175 more.
Jones finished 16-of-30 passing for 182 yards and added 80 yards on the ground on 11 attempts for Valdosta.
The Vikings will play host to 0-5 Alcovy next Friday. Alcovy is coming off a 39-7 loss to South Forsyth.
Valdosta will be off this Friday and will be home again to face Westside High of Jacksonville, Fla., on Oct. 23.
TIFT COUNTY 47, WORTH COUNTY 0
It took until the seventh week of the season for Tift County to get its first victory of the season, but it was a decisive one.
The Blue Devils held the Rams to minus-28 yards of total offense and had eight sacks. Worth completed just six of 22 passes for 12 yards.
“A great, great job by the defense for the shutout,” Tift County coach Ashley Anders told Becky Taylor of the Tifton Gazette.
And on offense Tyler Parker scored five touchdowns, two rushing and two on pass receptions. The Blue Devils also got a boost from Azaria Smith, making his first start at quarterback.
Smith completed 5-of-9 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 54 more yards on 11 carries, all in the first half.
The victory was a long time in coming for the Blue Devils.
After a season-opening 7-0 loss at Crisp County on Sept. 4, Tift was forced to cancel three straight games because of COVID-19, which infected several players and sent Anders to the hospital.
On Oct. 2, the Blue Devils finally played their second game, but were defeated at Irwin County 35-20.
Now 1-2, Tift will finally get to play a home game on Friday when Lee County visits Brodie Field.
Lee County is 4-1, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A and is coming off a 27-7 victory over Warner Robins.
The Trojans only loss has come at the hands of Lowndes.
COFFEE 37, CAMDEN COUNTY 13.
Playing without injured starting quarterback Josh Brown, Camden County was unable to generate much offense and lost to Coffee at Chris Gilman Stadium in Kingsland.
Brown had been leading Region 1-7A in passing, having completed 64-of-113 passes for 785 yards and eight touchdowns, but Camden head coach Bob Sphire refused to blame the quarterback’s absence on his team’s performance.
“They had field position all night,” Sphire told Gordon Jackson of the Brunswick News. “Our players got frustrated early. We didn’t play well.”
Coffee jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, but Camden closed the deficit to 20-13 on touchdown passes from Gray Loden to Shawn Hardy and Donte Cole. Both were 80-yarders.
But the Trojans scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Camden County had won four in a row since a season-opening loss to Richmond Hill.
The Wildcats will make the long trip to face Warner Robins at McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Friday.
The Demons are 4-1, but are coming off a 27-7 loss to Lee County.
Coffee, with former Packer assistant Jeff Hammond as its offensive coordinator this season, is 4-1 and will be back at Jardine Stadium to play host to Salem next Friday.
The Seminoles have yet to play a game because of COVID cancelations.
