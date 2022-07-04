MOULTRIE — The GRPA District III Tennis Tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, July 11-12.
The tournament will be held at Packer Park with play beginning at 8:30am each day.
Players participating are from the Recreation Departments from Moultrie-Colquitt County and Mitchell County.
The entry deadline is still open for recreation departments until Tuesday, July 5.
All of the participants are qualifying for the State Tennis Tournament to be held at Packer Park July 19-21.
The Moultrie-Colquitt tennis players are:
18 & Under: Mark Breedlove and Odessa Dixon.
16 & Under: Joshua Scroggins, Bennett Lairsey, Emily Lampman, and Jayley Johnson.
14 & Under: Jack Taunton, Wesley Montgomery, Bailey Fountain, Parker Anderson and Arlin Smith.
12 & Under: Harrison Lampman, Allie Cannon, Lauren Nelms and Catherine Cannon.
10 & Under: Jackson Miles, Jackson Lasseter, Wyatt Lasseter, Scarlett Allegood and Libba Dykes.
8 & Under: Tucker Miles, Hank Dykes, Fletcher Daughtrey and Nora Bacon.
The tournament is sponsored by the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.