MOULTRIE – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday evening that the Georgia High School Association would ease restrictions on sports teams beginning Monday, July 6.
Colquitt County head football coach Justin Rogers, who is at the beach with his family during the GHSA-mandated dead week, texted “Good news” when informed of the decision.
Sports teams began conditioning June 8 and some of the original restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted last week, allowing workout groups to include 50 athletes, up from the original 20. Teams also were able to use balls in their workouts, but other activities were still restricted.
The new guidelines will allow volleyball players set and spike and baseball pitchers to throw to batters, the AJC story said.
It also will allow football teams to increase their preparations for a season still slated to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-22.
According to the AJC, GHSA executive director Robin Hines said, “Our sports-medicine group feels that intensity can pick up. We’re where we thought we’d be.
“We’re just taking baby steps, trying to strive for normalcy, while keeping as healthy as we can.”
The decision was somewhat surprising since the GHSA had indicated last week that it would keep the June restrictions in place.
Also, three states – including Tennessee - have announced that they were delaying the starts of their football seasons.
In Florida, where the number of COVID-19 cases have spiked alarmingly in the last two weeks, the start of fall football practice has been delayed until Aug. 10.
The summer conditioning sessions for all sports remain voluntary and football teams still will not be allowed to tackle or hold scrimmages or 7-on-7s.
Tryouts for cheerleading, softball and volleyball can begin next week.
Mandatory practices begin on July 27 for football and Aug. 1 for the other fall sports.
Rogers said he was pleased with being able to have his team incorporate footballs in practices last week after two weeks of not using them in the conditioning process.
He said that not only were the Packers’ two primary quarterbacks – Zane Touchton and Dijmon “Baby D” Wheeler - rusty, “so were the receivers.
“We dropped a lot of balls,” he said.
The last two weeks, the conditioning program led to long days for the coaching staff.
One group of 44 players working with six coaches came in and lifted, went through conditioning drills and then practiced before getting a meal and then being sent home.
After time spent sanitizing the workout areas, a second group of 44 players and six coaches came in at about 1:30 p.m. and went through the same schedule.
Rogers said with the number of cases of the highly contagious virus rising, the focus of the football staff is the safety of not only the players and coaches, but also of their families.
“We have to think of their relatives and loved ones at home,” Rogers said. “Some of them might be at high risk.”
