MOULTRIE — There could be some 11th-hour maneuvering, but it appears that Tift County will drop out of Region 1-7A for the next two-year Georgia High School Association cycle and be replaced by two schools, one of which is 200 miles from Moultrie.
The GHSA announced on Thursday new regions that will go into effect for the 2022-2023 school year. Colquitt County, Camden County and Lowndes will remain in the region and Valdosta will move up from Class 6A and rejoin Region 1 in the state’s highest classification.
Also added to the region is Richmond Hill, which is located just south of Savannah and is some 200 miles from Moultrie and about 160 from Valdosta.
With the addition of Richmond Hill, Region 1 will have two schools at least 150 miles from Moultrie.
Unless either Camden County or Richmond Hill is successful in appealing its region placement, which is unlikely, Region 1-7A will have five teams for the next two-year cycle, including two far to the east.
“We anticipated this,” Colquitt County Athletic Director Darrell Funderburk said.
Richmond Hill was slated for Class 7A two years ago, but was allowed to “play down” in Class 6A because of an “isolation” ruling, invoked because there were no other 7A schools nearby.
Apparently, the GHSA is not allowing either Richmond Hill or Camden County to use isolation as remedy for having to play in a region in which the other teams are well over 100 miles away.
The addition of another school that is close to the Atlantic coast will create huge travel problems for all five schools.
“It’s a huge headache for kids having to travel so much,” Funderburk said. “And we are getting ready to spend a lot of money on diesel.”
Once appeals have run their course and the region alignments are finalized, Funderburk said scheduling and travel arrangements will be addressed.
Tift County’s enrollment figures allowed it to drop to 6A and will join a Region 1 that will also include Houston County, Lee County, Northside-Warner Robins, Thomas County Central and Veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.