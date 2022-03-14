MOULTRIE - The Richmond Hill Golf Club team led by professional Paul Claxton handled less-than-ideal conditions over three days at Sunset Country Club to win the 2022 Pot o’ Gold Pro-am in record fashion.
Claxton helped lead his team to a final-round 14-under par 58 on Sunday to finish with a Pot o’ Gold record-tying 180.
The Maple Ridge Golf Club foursome led by pro Jake Keen, the leader heading into the final round, was second, three shots back.
Glen Herrell’s Doublegate No. 1 team was third at 186.
The defending champion Sunset Country Club quartet of pro Aaron Elrod and amateurs Andy Blanton, Kevin Blanton and Lee Wright posted the fourth-best score, a 187.
Elrod’s team was seeking its fifth championship in seven years after tying the Pot o’ Gold record with a 180 last year.
But the foursome could not find the magic through the crazy Colquitt County weather this March.
Sunset turned in a 62 in the rain on Friday, 65 through the wind and cold on Saturday and finally put together a fine round of 60 on Sunday.
But it was too late.
“I’m surprised we finished as high as we did,” Elrod said, noting his team was 10 shots back at one point.
Andy Blanton posted better scores each day, shooting a 71-69-68 for an 8-under 208 that left him in a three-way tie for second among the Pot o’ Gold’s amateurs with Adam Cooper and Nate Gahman.
Wright shot an even par 216.
Elrod, who had led the team to Pot o’ Gold titles in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021, said it is difficult to sustain the kind of run his team had been on the previous six years.
“It has put added pressure on us,” he said. “But that’s just not the way golf works.
“Clubs are bringing in tougher teams.”
John David Kennedy, playing with International City Club, shot a 10-under 206 to win the low amateur trophy for the fourth time. He also won in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
JP Griffin of the Capital City Club had the low pro score with a 6-under 210.
Claxton, who shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday, was second at 212. He was the low pro last year when he shot a 204.
Saturday’s falling temperatures and gusty winds provided some of the worst conditions to face Pot o’ Gold players in the event’s 67-year history.
Several players said it was the worst they had ever played in.
This year’s event featured two female players, including Sadie Norman, a member of the Colquitt County High girls golf team, was last-minute fill-in and shot a first-round 76.
Houston Lake Country Club’s Lacey Fears became the first female club pro to take part in the Pot o’ Gold.
She led her team to a tie for 27th in the 51-team field with a 198.
She finished with a 71-80-77 for a 228.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.