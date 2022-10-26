MOULTRIE — Richmond Hill, which moved up from Class 6A to 7A this year, took first place in both the girls and boys races in the Region 1-7A cross country meet held Wednesday at Packer Park.
Richmond Hill’s girls took first, second, third, sixth and seventh places for a team score of 19 points.
The Richmond Hill boys were nearly as dominant, taking four of the top five finishes and finishing with 23 points.
The top four teams will advance to the Class 7A state tournament to be held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Carrollton.
The Colquitt County girls were third in the girls meet.
The Packers were fifth in the boys race and will not advance.
In the girls race, Lowndes was second with 51 points;
Colquitt County was third with 102; and Camden County was fourth with 104 points.
Valdosta was fifth with 109 points and did not advance.
Richmond Hill’s top three finishers in the girl race were Julia Wilson, with a time of 19:53.50; Iris Turner, 19:54.50; and Jolee Mitchell, 20:07.
Rounding out the top six were Kendall Johnson, Lowndes, fourth, 20:29.10; Marin Bograd, Camden County, fifth, 20:59.10; and Allanah Bowling, Richmond Hill, 21:26.
The Lady Packers’ top finisher was senior Mattie Rigsby, who was 17th with a 25:00.50.
Also running for the Colquitt County girls were Yarely Zongua, who was 18th with a 25:35.00; Chelsea Moreno, 20th, 25:49.80; Valerie Roberts, 21st, 25:59.70; Yukari Carranza, 27th, 27:24.30; and Jaelyn Wier, 30th, 30:07.10.
“The girls ran real well as a unit,” coach Mell Wier said. “It was a great performance.”
There were 33 entries in the girls race.
Memphis Rich of Richmond Hill was the top finisher in the boys race, posting a time of 16:01.10.
Teammate Noah Sybert was a distant second with a 16:43.70.
Isaac Chambers of Lowndes was third with 16:51.60.
Richmond Hill also took fourth place and fifth place with Carter Dieterich, 17:22.40 and Benjamin Hall, 17:35.
Toshiya Bass of Lowndes was sixth with a 17:42.60.
Matthew Rakestraw led the Colquitt County boys, placing 13th with a time of 18:19.30.
Also running for the Packers were Mark Breedlove, who was 16th with an 18:26.60; James Fagan, 20th, 18:59.20; Rigaberto Mendoza, 28th, 20:46.90; Joshua Ramirez, 30th, 20:59.30; Nataim Garcia, 32nd, 21:18.70; and Jaziel Rodriguez, 34th, 21:48.60.
