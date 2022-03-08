MOULTRIE — Former University of Georgia and University of Miami head football coach Mark Richt will be the the guest speaker at the Colquitt County Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet.
The banquet will be held on Thursday, April 14, at Heritage Church. Dinner will start at 6 p.m. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Table sponsorships are available.
The $5,000 Gold sponsorship includes 16 seats to the banquet, a “meet and greet” with the speaker, autographed items and logo in the program.
The $2,500 Silver sponsorship includes eight seats to the banquet, autographed items and logo in the program.
The $1,000 Bronze sponsorship included eight seats to the banquet and sponsorship recognition in the program and at the table.
For more information, contact Danny Blaylock at 229-894-2017 or dblaylock@fca.org.
Richt played college football at the University of Miami under Howard Schnellenberger and spent 14 seasons as an assistant under Bobby Bowden at Florida State.
While at Florida State, he coached Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks Charlie Ward and Chris Weinke.
From 2001-2015, he was the head coach at Georgia, where he twice was named the SEC Coach of the Year.
Richt's teams won SEC championships in 2002 and 2005 and nine bowl games.
He was the head coach at Miami from 2016-2018 and was the ACC Coach of the Year in 2017.
He retired in 2018 after having posted a 171-64 record as a head coach. He was 145-51 at Georgia.
He and wife Katharyn have four children, including two they adopted from Ukraine.
Richt is a devout Christian and credits his conversion to a locker room speech given by Bowden when Richt was a 26-year-old graduate assistant at Florida State. He and his wife have taken several mission trips abroad.
In July 2021, Richt announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
