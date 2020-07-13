MOULTRIE – Justin Rogers says he believes his Colquitt County football team will play this season.
But he is not convinced they will board buses and head to Marietta for their scheduled opener on August 21.
The Packers are in their fifth week of restricted summer work under the Georgia High School Association’s Coronavirus Guidance Plan.
The most recent phase of the plan, initiated on July 6, has allowed teams to add intra-squad competitions such as 7-on-7s to their daily conditioning and practice sessions.
But teams still are only allowed to work out in T-shirts and shorts.
And with the scheduled start of the season rapidly approaching – and an Aug. 7 scrimmage against Lee County even closer – Rogers, like the rest of the coaches in the state, is eager to know what the GHSA’s next step will be.
“It’s mind-making time,” Rogers said Sunday. “It’s less than a month until we play Lee County, and we haven’t put on a helmet yet.
“I do believe we will play football and our seniors will have a chance to play their season. I just don’t see how we can start Aug. 21.”
The GHSA will meet again on Wednesday, July 15, and could make changes to its previous protocols.
Rogers said he believes the GHSA might implement some kind of delayed start to the 2020 season or make changes similar to what college football is doing in the face of spiking cases COVID-19.
The Big 10 and Pac-12 have announced that its football teams will play only conference games this fall.
If they play at all.
Other Power 5 conferences are likely to announce their football season plans before the end of July.
On Friday, two states – West Virginia and New Jersey - pushed back the starts of their football seasons.
A day earlier, New Mexico canceled its fall high school football schedule, but announced it could move football to the spring.
But last Thursday, Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese said he was “extremely optimistic” that the Alabama high school season would start on time.
Like Georgia, Alabama begins fall practices on July 27 and has its first games scheduled for Aug. 20-21.
Rogers said he had heard of plan being considered in one state in which teams will play only six regular-season games. Teams would then be power ranked and all would make the playoffs, guaranteeing each team at least seven games.
State athletic associations are wrestling with not only how to keep players, coaches and officials safe, but how fans could attend games in a time of a highly contagious and lethal virus.
“It’s hard to imagine high school football without the home fans,” Rogers said.
Despite the uncertain times, the Colquitt County football program has 105 players in grades 10 through 12 and 49 freshman players.
“Our numbers are good,” Rogers said. “And the kids are doing great. Their spirits are high and they are working well together.”
With practice sessions limited to 50 players per group, the Packers have yet to come together as a full team.
And that is a step Rogers is especially looking forward to.
“That’s the beauty of football, the camaraderie and the fellowship,” he said.
Rogers also acknowledged that the loss of the normal spring and summer programs have hurt the development of the rising sophomores, many of whom will be counted on to contribute for the Packers this season.
Rogers said that through screening the team has had one positive case of the virus, but got it “neutralized fairly quickly.”
“We’ve been blessed,” he said.
“It’s been surreal,” Rogers said of the last four months. “I gave up speculating two months ago. It was driving me crazy.
“But we’ve got a great staff and we come in and do the best we can do every day.”
