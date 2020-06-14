MOULTRIE – Colquitt County head football coach Justin Rogers says the first week of Georgia High School Association-mandated conditioning went well for his second Packers football team.
Except …
“If we could just get a football,” Rogers said.
The GHSA allowed teams to begin conditioning on June 8, but among the restrictions for all sports is “workouts are conditioning only, no balls or sport specific equipment.”
The Packers are complying with all the restrictions imposed by the GHSA as schools begin to work toward a possible 2020 football season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff and athletes are screened before workouts, which can only include groups of no more than 20, including coaches. Locker rooms cannot be used. Weight equipment must be cleaned prior to each workout and sanitized between uses. Hand sanitizers are available and players are using their own water bottles.
Rogers is pleased that he can meet with his players in small groups and help get them in shape.
But about not having a ball to use during workouts?
“It’s hard to develop quarterbacks if you can’t work with a ball,” Rogers said.
And the Packers were looking forward to this summer to help develop a successor to Jaycee Harden, who as the program’s starter the last two seasons helped lead Colquitt County to a 23-4 record. Harden has signed to play at Valdosta State.
Expected to replace Harden is either Zane Touchton or Dijmon “Baby D” Wheeler, neither of whom has much game experience as a quarterback.
As a sophomore last season, Touchton was Harden’s backup and in five appearances completed 5-of-11 passes for 66 yards, including a touchdown throw against Tift County.
“Zane is mechanically sound and a great kid,” Rogers said.
Wheeler played wide receiver last year and caught 16 passes, including three for touchdowns.
Rogers said Wheeler is “raw,” but has a “natural gift” for throwing the football.
“He’s a great athlete and very smart,” Rogers said.
Both young players have accomplished plenty mentally, Rogers said, but added that with the current restrictions, “There is only so much you can do.”
Rogers and his staff are holding sessions each day at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the high school and at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
The sessions last about 1 hour and 45 minutes with 15 minutes then spent preparing for the next group.
Most groups include 17 players plus one or more coaches.
“A majority of the kids came back in as good a shape as you’d expect,” Rogers said, noting that there had been no physical contact with the players in nearly three months. “And there were some you could tell hadn’t done a whole lot.”
The players have been focusing primarily on lifting, flexibility and conditioning. There has been plenty of running and agility work.
“But we had a great week. The kids are working hard. They are upbeat. It’s just been great to get back to work.”
Some players got to meet new position coaches when conditioning began.
Joining the staff for 2020 are former Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker, who will be the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach; former Valdosta offensive coordinator and former Colquitt County assistant Josh Crawford, who will be the co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach; Joe Thornton, who will coach the quarterbacks and be the co-offensive coordinator; and David Windon, who will coach the running backs.
The Packers also have a new strength and conditioning coordinator in Zack Stanaland.
Three players the Packers had been counting on have decided to transfer to Valdosta.
Rogers confirmed that receiver Tajh Sanders, running back Jamad Willis and linebacker Ty’li Lewis have left the program.
Sanders caught 43 passes for 678 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Lewis played in all 12 games and was credited with 40 total tackles and one sack. Willis missed last season with an injury.
And while Rogers said he did not know when the GHSA would expand practice sessions, he did say he believes there will be a 2020 season.
“I do think it’s going to happen,” he said. “I feel good about it.”
