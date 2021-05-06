MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County football team opened spring practice with 113 players on the indoor practice facility turf on Wednesday.
The second of the Georgia High School Association-mandated 10 days of spring practice sessions will be held on Friday.
The 10th day will feature the spring game against Cairo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Justin Rogers, preparing for his third season as the Packers head coach, was pleased to be able to have the 10 days of May practice after spring drills were called off last year because of the coronavirus.
And he had no complaints about how his team looked five months after the Packers finished the 2020 campaign with a 9-1 record.
“It looked good for the first day,” Rogers said. “I thought the kids responded well. The body language was good.
“But it’s process. You can’t expect to look perfect on May 5.”
Rogers said he thinks the number of ninth-graders out for football this spring is down and has attributed that to the lack of students who did not play as eighth-graders because of COVID-19 concerns last year.
He said there about 50 ninth-graders out and he would prefer to have about 60.
“But given everything that’s been going on, I like the numbers,” he said.
Priorities for the spring include beginning to identify replacements for four departed starters in the secondary (corners Omar Daniels and TJ Spradley and safeties Jaheim Ward and Traveon Tuff) and two on the defensive line (Zy Brockington and Vendarion Knighton).
On offense, the Packers must find a starting quarterback.
Rising senior Zane Touchton started the final three games last year after Xavier Williams, who started the first seven games, was lost with a season-ending knee injury.
Neko Fann, who will be sophomore this fall, is expected to battle Touchton for the starting role.
“We are going to rotate reps with them and try to figure that out, Rogers said.”
Most gratifying for Rogers on Monday was finally getting his rebuilt coaching staff together with the full complement of players.
“We’ve been working separately, but now we’ve got the afternoon crew and morning crew together,” Rogers said. “Everyone here together was amazing.”
The offensive staff includes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Thornton, running backs coach Dave Windon, receivers coaches David Hill and John Cooper, tight ends coach Kirbie Bodiford and line coach Buck Hanson.
Cooper is rejoining the Packers staff after spending the last five seasons at Carrollton High.
Defensive line coach and assistant head coach Byron Slack and inside linebackers/special teams coach and co-defensive coordinator Ashley Anders are new to the Packers this season.
Defensive coordinator Alan Rodemaker, who also will coach the safeties; outside linebackers coach Chad Wheeler; and cornerbacks coach Dextra Polite return this season.
The ninth-grade staff includes head coach Kirk Woodall, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill Shaver, wide receivers coach Cory Harper, offensive line coach Trey Perkins, defensive coordinator Zack Stanaland and linebackers coach Eric Rand.
Rodemaker, Anders, Slack, Thornton, Hanson and Shaver are former head football coaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.