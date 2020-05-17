MOULTRIE — First of all, Colquitt County head football coach Justin Rogers says there are people, businesses and institutions suffering worse than high school football as the world deals with the spread of COVID-19.
“There are a lot of people hurting,” he said on Saturday when asked about how the Packers are dealing with spring without practice and an uncertain future.
And like many others, Rogers, his staff and players are trying to make the best of a situation in which social distancing and shutdowns have left much of the country at a stand-still.
Preparing in an unconventional way for what Packer fans are hoping is his second season in Moultrie, Rogers says he is often asked about what the coming months might bring.
“I’m sick of speculating,” he says. “There is no book on this. We are writing the book on it as we go along.”
Since schools were closed on March 13 and spring sports shut down on April 2, the Packers staff has been unable to meet with groups of players in person and the shutdown caused the cancelation of last Friday’s spring game against Cairo.
Like all the other programs in the state, the Packers are working on the mental preparation for the 2020 season and the players are trying to remain in shape.
“But at some point, you have to go out and do it,” Rogers says.
Georgia High School Association Executive Director Robin Hines said late last month that he was “hopeful” of a sports restart in June.
Rogers, too, hopes that is the case, even if it allowed football coaches to work in a controlled situation with small groups of players.
Rogers said the team has been able to hold full meetings on Zoom and said players have been “phenomenal” about logging in.
Position meetings also have been held three times a week on Zoom.
In the last week, coaches have been allowed back in the school on a limited basis and have met in small groups.
Coaches post workout schedules for players each day and players have been diligent about keeping up.
“The kids have really bought in,” Rogers says.
But to a coaching profession that is built on structure, the last two months have been difficult.
“As coaches, you always have destinations in mind,” he says. “You have schedules and places to be. But now we have no dates. Not even a date to start. So it’s been very frustrating.”
Rogers also confirmed that two more members of the 2019 team have signed to play college football.
Defensive end LaQuavian Haynes will play at Western Carolina and running back Bubba Wallace will go to Sioux City, Iowa, to play for Briar Cliff University.
Four 2020 seniors have committed to play collegiately, including three defensive backs.
Wide receiver Lemeke Brockington has said he is going to Minnesota.
The defensive backs who have committed so far are Omar Daniels, to Kansas State; T.J. Spradley, to Kent State; an Jahiem Ward to Austin Peay.
Several others have received considerable interest from top programs.
Receiver Tajh Sanders has offers from at least five schools, including TCU, Arkansas, Nebraska and Michigan.
Defensive lineman Zy Brockington has at least nine offers, including ones from Memphis and Middle Tennessee.
