MOULTRIE - Saying it was time for a new opportunity, Justin Rogers has resigned as the head football coach at Colquitt County after three seasons and will take a similar position at Thomas County Central.
“This is a great opportunity for me,” Rogers said Friday morning.
The Thomas County Board of Education approved Rogers’s hiring in a meeting Friday morning.
Rogers posted a record of 26-7 over the last three seasons with the Packers.
He went 7-2 in Region 1-7A games over that span and won the region with a 3-0 record in the covid-shortened 2020 season.
The Packers went two rounds deep into the playoffs in 2019, Rogers’s first season in Moultrie and reached the quarterfinals in 2020, despite losing quarterback Xavier Williams for the rest of the year on the first play of Game 7.
The Packers finished 8-3 this season and were ousted in the first-round of the playoffs by Walton.
“We had a good run,” Rogers said. “We won a lot of games, scored a lot of points, beat a lot of good teams, lost some heartbreakers and had some injuries.
“I feel like I’m a better coach after these three years. I’m a better man and a better person. This community is full of unbelievable people and I’ve got some bonds that I’ll cherish forever.”
Rogers said he is leaving behind a group of players that he characterized as “amazing young men.”
“It really was a joy to be around them,” he said. “And to experience the sideline of the Hawg Pen ... that is a special place. You can feel the tradition there.”
Rogers took over in 2019 after Rush Propst was fired after going 110-35 and winning two state championships over the previous 11 seasons.
As head coach at Jones County, Rogers went 45-15 over five years before coming to Moultrie.
Colquitt County athletic director Darrell Funderburk said on Friday that the process to find Rogers’s successor has already begun.
“We will pursue every option in finding a new coach for Colquitt County High School,” Funderburk said.
“We thank coach Rogers for his service here and his leadership of the football program. We wish him the best of luck.”
Rogers will take over a Thomas County Central program that posted a 19-22 record over the last four years under Ashley Henderson, who was released after the 2021 season.
Thomas County Central has not had a winning season since it went 8-4 in 2016 under Bill Shaver, who was a Colquitt County ninth-grade coach this season.
But the Yellow Jackets program was one of the best in Georgia high school football from 1992-2016 under Ed Pilcher and Shaver.
Thomas County Central won state championships in 1992,1993, 1994, 1996 and 1997.
“I’m looking forward to moving to a place that has a lot of tradition,” Rogers said. “It will be an honor to be there.”
Rogers is taking over a Thomas County Central program that was in Class 4A the last two years, but will move up to Class 6A for the next two years.
