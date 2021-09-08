MOULTRIE – Here is what is contributing to Justin Rogers’s more-than-usual concern about preparing for Valdosta this week.
It’s not enough that the Packers-Wildcats matchup is one that both teams look ahead to each year, having been played since 1913.
Or that the Valdosta program is reeling from drama over the loss of coach Rush Propst over accusation of recruiting and the imposition of GHSA sanctions.
The sanctions are that five players ruled ineligible to play in the state of Georgia for a calendar year, forfeiture of all wins during the 2020 season, a $7,500 fine ($1,000 for each ineligible player, plus $2,500 for lack of institutional control) and probation for the 2021 season that includes a postseason ban.
It is that postseason ban that Rogers is fretting most about.
He worries with no postseason to shoot for, there is little for the Wildcats to play for … except beating their three biggest rivals, Colquitt County, Lowndes and Lee County.
And the Packers are first on that list.
“Those three games are their Super Bowl,” Rogers said while waist-deep in preparations for the 107th meeting of the two South Georgia foes.
The Wildcats concentration and singular focus will likely be acute with the Packers set to visit Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The Packers are 2-1, having defeated Marietta and Cedar Grove, sandwiched around a difficult loss to Westlake that ended a 23-game home winning streak.
The Wildcats, under the direction of former Packers assistant Shelton Felton, who is taking over from his one-time boss, have split their two games.
After opening with a 48-20 loss to Warner Robins, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, the Wildcats were not challenged in a 52-0 win over Madison County, Fla.
Valdosta called off last week’s scheduled game against Bainbridge because of covid protocols and was charged with a forfeit.
How the team will react to having the previous week off is unclear.
The Packers coaching staff would have liked to have been able to have a little more idea of what to prepare for.
Valdosta jumped out quickly against Madison County and likely did not show much of what it will use to try to knock off the Packers.
Friday’s game will be third time Rogers has tangled with Valdosta.
The Wildcats won 50-49 in Valdosta in 2019 when the Packers missed a late field goal that would have turned a shootout in their direction.
Alan Rodemaker, now the Packers defensive coordinator, was the Valdosta head coach that season.
Valdosta let Rodemaker go after that 10-3 season and took a chance on Propst, who had been let go at Colquitt County after the 2018 season because of ethics concerns.
Propst brought what proved to be his only Valdosta team to Moultrie last September. There was a fair amount of hype and publicity, but the Wildcats did not play especially well.
Colquitt sealed a gratifying 24-10 victory when linebacker Gamal Wallace intercepted a pass and ran it back for a touchdown that put the game out of reach.
Both of the quarterbacks the Wildcats used last year have moved on, as has Tajh Sanders, the all-state former Colquitt County receiver who was caught up in the recruiting accusations.
Several key seniors from the 2020 Wildcats are gone as well.
The starting quarterback has been Joseph Gardner, who has completed 15-of-30 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns.
The leading rushers are junior Charles Williams, who has rushed for 78 yards, and senior Terrell Denson, who has run for 53.
“They are going to run the football,” Rogers assures. “And they should be healthy and ready to go.”
But with Valdosta having a new offensive coordinator, Rogers is still wary about what the Packers will be facing on Friday.
Moultrie/Colquitt County has accounted for 31 victories against Valdosta, which is justifiably proud of being called the nation’s winningest high school football program.
The Packers have won seven of the last eight meetings dating back to 2013 and are 31-74-4 against the Wildcats.
Felton is resuming his high school head coaching career this season.
He was an assistant at Colquitt County under Propst before leaving in 2015 to take the job as head coach at his alma mater, Crisp County. In his first season in Cordele, the Cougars went 3-7.
But the next year, the 2016 team went 13-1, won a region championship and advanced to the state semifinals.
But Felton then moved on to college jobs at Chattanooga, Tennessee, Akron and Tennessee again before being hired earlier this year at Valdosta, first as an assistant to Propst, then as interim head coach and, finally, as head coach this spring.
Before coming to Moultrie for the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Felton had been an assistant at Crisp County and Dooly County.
Some in Moultrie might be pleased that the Packers record is no worse since they are counting on as many as five sophomores on offense and have been hobbled by injuries on defense.
But Rogers has a different take.
“We are a fumble away from being 3-0 against some pretty good teams,” Rogers said of the early schedule that includes a 28-25 win over Marietta; a 31-24 loss to Westlake that included four turnovers; and last Friday’s impressive win over the talented and No. 1-ranked team in Class AAA, Cedar Grove.
Sophomore quarterback Neko Fann has been thrown to the wolves, but has responded by completing 38-of-66 passes for 421 yards and six touchdowns.
His primary target has been another sophomore, Ny Carr, who has 14 catches for 139 yards and three touchdown catches. He also has run for a score.
The second-leading receiver is sophomore tight end Landon Thomas, who has eight catches and caught two scoring passes against Cedar Grove.
Baby D Wheeler saw his first action of the season last Friday and ran a reverse for 16 yards and caught one pass for 26 yards.
But was injured and did not play in the second half.
Colquitt continues to get hard-nosed running from junior Charlie Pace, who has carried 68 times for 385 yards and a touchdown and has seven pass receptions, including one for a touchdown.
The offensive line has been able to create creases for Pace and provide protection for Fann.
Tackles Keshaun PALmore and sophomore Turk Daniels, guards Isaiah Palmore and Jonathan Vaughn and center Cam Strange have been quietly effective.
Colquitt was able to hold off Cedar Grove last week without four key defensive players who missed the game and another – senior tackle Marcus Ponder – who started but was unable to finish because of an injury.
Outside linebackers Pershaun Fann and Nick Pace did not play in the win over the Saints and it is unclear what their status is for the game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Friday.
Four senior defensive linemen – Ontavious Carolina, Quan Gammage, Milton Barfield and Alexander Florence – more than held their own against Cedar Grove and might have to reprise their effort against the Wildcats.
Florence, Rickie Yates, Hayden Moore and Kamal Bonner proved equal to the task from the linebacking positions.
Tylan Brice, Hunter Strickland, Lyric Thomas and Ny Edwards held their own in the secondary.
Brice came up with a big play when he forced a fumble with 3:20 left in the game and the Packers protecting a nine-point lead.
Junior Qway McCoy had a big night returning kickoffs. His returns of 39, 27 and 40 yards all led to Packers touchdowns.
And Strickland, forced into the punter’s role with Pershaun Fann sidelined, responded with a 46-yard boot in the fourth quarter.
Rogers has few complaints after three challenging games to start the season.
“We are now battle-tested,” he said. “And we keep getting better.”
