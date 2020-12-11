MOULTRIE – Colquitt County has received three of the top honors on the All-Region 1-7A football team.
Justin Rogers was named Coach of the Year after leading the Packers to a 9-0 overall record and victories in all three region games.
Xavier Williams, whose season was cut short when he suffered a knee injury on the first offensive snap in the regular-season finale at Tift County, was nonetheless named the region’s Player of the Year.
And receiver Lemeke Brockington was named the Athlete of the Year.
Also receiving top honors this year were Jacurri Brown of Lowndes, Offensive Player of the Year; Tyre West of Tift County and Hudson Tucker of Camden County, co-Defensive Players of the Year; kicker Preston Hart of Lowndes, Special Teams Player of the Year; and J.D. Bengston of Tift County, Utility Player of the Year.
In all 32 Colquitt County players were named to first team or second team or received honorable mention.
The All-Region team was selected by the coaches of Colquitt County, Camden County, Lowndes and Tift County.
Named to the first team offense from Colquitt County are running back Charlie Pace, offensive linemen Trey McCoy and Tyler Meads, receiver Baby D Wheeler, kicker Emmanuel Perez and snapper Max Parker.
Representing the Packers on the first team defense are defensive linemen Marcus Ponder, Zy Brockington and Vendarion Knighton; linebackers Antwan Daniels, Gamal Wallace and Pershaun Fann; cornerbacks TJ Spradley and Omar Daniels; and safety Jaheim Ward.
Named to the second team are Packers quarterback Zane Touchton; running back Jamaree Hill; tight end Ontavious Carolina; offensive linemen JaQuavian “Turk” Daniels and Nakia Benefield Jr.; receiver Orion Bonner; defensive linemen Milton Barfield and Ronald Durham; linebacker Desmond Reese; and safety Traveon Tuff.
Receiving honorable mention are running back Nick Pace; offensive lineman Cam Strange; tight end Landon Thomas and linebackers Rickie Yates and Alexander Florence.
Rogers, in his second year as the Packers head coach after leading the Jones County program for five years, takes a 9-0 record into Friday’s state quarterfinal game at Norcross.
In three region games, the Packers defeated Camden County 34-13, Lowndes 40-10 and Tift County 41-0.
Since taking over the Colquitt County program last year, Rogers is a combined 18-3.
Williams, a senior who was a backup at Ola High School before moving to Colquitt County this year, made the most of the first opportunity to start and had led the Packers to victories over Banneker, Valdosta, Dothan (Ala.), Northside-Warner Robins, Camden County and Lowndes before being injured.
He was leading the Packers in both rushing and passing before being hurt.
Williams completed 73-of-118 passes for 1,085 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed 51 times for 424 yards and five scores.
He has committed to playing collegiately at UNC-Charlotte.
Brockington, a senior wide receiver, has 23 pass receptions for 527 yards and six touchdowns.
He also has 252 yards on kickoff returns.
Also, heading into quarterfinals, Brockington 106 career pass receptions, which rank fifth all-time among Packers receivers. His 2,054 receiving yards and 25 touchdown receptions both rank No. 2 all-time at Colquitt County.
The 2020 All-Region 1-7A team includes:
First-team offense
QB - Josh Brown, Camden County, Jr.
RB - Charlie Pace, Colquitt County, So.
RB - Jamie Felix, Camden County, Jr.
RB - Justin Lee, Lowndes, Sr.
TE - Cade Anders, Tift County, Sr.
OL - Michael Morris, Camden County, Sr.
OL - Noah DeMeritt, Camden County, Jr.
OL - Trey McCoy, Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - Tyler Meads, Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - Thomas Barton, Lowndes, Sr.
OL - Liam Gray, Tift County, Jr.
WR - Shawn Hardy, Camden County, Sr.
WR - Deonte’ Cole, Camden County, So.
WR - Dijmon Wheeler, Colquitt County, Jr.
WR - Dominique Marshall, Lowndes, Sr.
WR - Chase Belcher, Lowndes, Jr.
P - Zeb Fletcher, Lowndes, Sr.
P - Skyler Courson, Camden County, Sr.
K - Emmanuel Perez, Colquitt County, Sr.
LS - John Quinn, Lowndes, Sr.
LS - Max Parker, Colquitt County, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Leon Williams, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Jacques Hunter, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Marcus Ponder, Colquitt County, Jr.
DL - Zy Brockington, Colquitt County, Sr.
DL - Vendarion Knighton, Colquitt County, Sr.
DL - DeTerias Glover, Camden County, Sr.
DL - Thomas Davis, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Charles King, Tift County, Sr.
ILB - Daryl Williams, Camden County, Sr.
ILB - Antwan Daniels, Colquitt County, So.
ILB - DeAunte Hunter, Lowndes, Jr.
ILB - Travion Pope, Lowndes, Sr.
ILB - Ta’Quan Ellis, Tift County, Jr.
OLB - Jalon Baker, Lowndes, Sr.
OLB - Daniel Whitehead, Tift County, Sr.
OLB - Gamal Wallace, Colquitt County, Sr.
OLB - Jadin Jones, Camden County, Jr.
OLB - Pershaun Fann, Colquitt County, Jr.
CB - T.J. Spradley, Colquitt County, Sr.
CB - Omarion Daniels, Colquitt County, Sr.
CB - Keith Giddens, Camden County, Sr.
CB - Tylar Belcher, Lowndes, Jr.
CB - Wendell McClain, Tift County, Sr.
S - T.J. Quinn, Lowndes, Sr.
S - Trevin Winn, Camden County, Sr.
S - Josh Pickett, Lowndes, Jr.
S - JaHeim Ward, Colquitt County, Sr.
S - Jackson Strickland, Tift County, Jr.
Second-team offense
QB - Zane Touchton, Colquitt County, Jr.
RB - Israel Mitchell, Lowndes, Sr.
RB - Chrishon Stephens, Tift County, Sr.
RB - Jamaree Hill, Colquitt County, Sr.
RB - Ethan Petiote, Camden County, Sr.
RB - Jaden Dailey, Camden County, Fr.
TE - Ontavious Carolina, Colquitt County, Jr.
OL - Landin Sandlin, Lowndes, Sr.
OL - Avery Fuqua, Camden County, Sr.
OL - JaQuavian Daniels, Colquitt County, Fr.
OL - Jake Mullis, Tift County, Sr.
OL - Ross Tanner, Tift County, Jr.
OL - Nakia Benefield Jr., Colquitt County, Sr.
OL - Chris Terrell, Lowndes, Sr.
WR - Tyler Parker, Tift County, So.
WR - Semaj Parker, Camden County, Jr.
WR - Saige Roche, Camden County, So.
WR - Orion Bonner, Colquitt County, Sr.
WR - Jahiem James, Lowndes, Sr.
K - Adonis Coyle, Camden County, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL - Quinton Wade, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Bryson Neal, Lowndes, Sr.
DL - Milton Barfield, Colquitt County, Jr.
DL - Ronald Durham, Colquitt County, Jr.
DL - Keshawn Jones, Tift County, Sr.
DL - Traevon Barnes, Tift County, Sr.
DL - I’Man Davis, Camden County, Jr.
ILB - Jared Seggelink, Camden County, Sr.
ILB - Desmond Reese, Colquitt County, Sr.
OLB - DeAnte’ Johnson, Camden County, Sr.
OLB - Bernard Tindall, Tift County, Jr.
OLB - Matthew Trimble, Lowndes, Sr.
CB - Dre’quez Richo, Camden County, Sr.
CB - Ramecia Burgman, Lowndes, Sr.
S - Traveon Tuff, Colquitt County, Sr.
S - C.J. Tomlin, Lowndes, So.
Honorable mention: RB - Nick Pace, Colquitt County; Zach Carter, Tift County. OL - Cam Strange, Colquitt County; Travis Morgan, Lowndes; Payton Gunn, Lowndes. WR - Chance Tipton, Camden County; Deyonte Dean, Tift County; Timothy Wright, Tift County; Caleb Manning, Lowndes; Ellijah Ellis, Lowndes. K - Pedro Mendoza, Tift County. TE - Landon Thomas, Colquitt County; Braxton Slack, Tift County; Ethan Crump, Lowndes; Chase Musgrove, Lowndes. DL - Deshaun Williams, Lowndes; W.C. Fulton, Lowndes; Shawn Lindsey, Tift County; Josh Singleton, Tift County. ILB - Charles Thomas, Lowndes; Rickie Yates, Colquitt County; Leon Clemmons, Camden County. OLB - Will Dykstra, Camden County; Alexander Florence, Colquitt County; Austin Byrd, Lowndes; Noah Williams, Lowndes. CB - Quon Floyd, Camden County. S - Xavier Holzendorf, Camden County.
