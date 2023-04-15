MOULTRIE, Ga. – Wednesday night round one of the state soccer tournament for Packers soccer was hosted at Packer Park and resulted in seven yellow cards during the 80 minutes of play between Colquitt County and East Coweta.
The Lady Packers also played Wednesday night for their first round game, traveling to Campbell, and lost 10-0, ending their season.
“Dominated,” was all coach Colby Simpson had to say.
Also ending their season, the Packers lost 4-2.
In an uncommon twist, however, during the Packers game both goalies received a yellow card, forcing each team to sub that position.
When a yellow card is received that athlete is required to leave the game until the next available subbing opportunity. Neither team chose to sub the original goalie back in.
With 12 minutes left in the first half, the East Coweta Indians’ goalkeeper ran outside the goal box to stop a Packers advancement with an aggressive body shove, then touched the ball with his hands on the bounce.
It was the shove that caused the yellow card, not the handball.
When a goalie is outside the goal box they are just like every other player and lose the advantage of using their hands. Had that been the only mistake, the referee's call would have been an indirect kick from the spot the handball occurred.
Packer goalie, Jackson Glenn, after already having saved 12 shots, had a similar yellow card with 15 minutes left in the second half, sans the handball.
After the required substitution and placing Iszac Doroteo for goalkeeper, the Packers prepared for the next play
The Indians were awarded their indirect kick just outside the goal box. Hudson Glenn had a phenomenal chest block on the initial incoming, but an Indians player was ready and shot the ball into the net for East Coweta’s final goal of the game.
Though that initial shot made its way past Doroteo, head coach Jimbo Jarvis knew he chose the right player.
“I was confident putting Iszac in goal. He was our primary goalie before Jackson. He is a solid player. I knew he would get the job done.”
In those last 15 minutes, Doroteo made three saves and allowed no more shots past him.
Another goal, minutes before halftime, was also the direct result of a yellow card, but this time in favor of the Packers.
An East Coweta defender received a yellow card from within the goal box.
Anytime the defensive team is fouled in the box, the advancing team gets a free penalty kick.
All players fanned out to the edge of the box and anticipated the sprint to help if rebound assistance was needed.
Packers player, Bryan Ortiz, stood alone waiting for the refs signal to go, going over the shot in his head.
The Indians goalie shifted back and forth while he bounced on the balls of his feet, eyes laser focused on Oritz in a hope to read his movements quickly enough.
The whistle rang and a collective intake of breath was heard throughout the crowd as Oritz began his wind up.
The shot was low and fast, angled toward the left.
The goalie read the ball’s movement correctly, but came up just short and the ball was nesting in the back of the net by the time the goalie hit the ground with his arms fully outstretched.
The Packers side of the bystanders erupted in excited shouts and the Packers came together in front of them for their traditional “we got a goal” group cheer and dance.
This was the first goal for the Packers and made the score 2-1, advantage Indians, at halftime.
The other four yellow cards were split between the two teams, East Coweta receiving their two during the first half and the Packers both theirs during the second.
Colquitt County’s only other goal was also scored by Ortiz, this time during the second half.
With nine minutes left in the game, Ortiz was waiting midfield to receive the cross shot. As it was coming it he faked the goalie out and got them to dive the wrong way for an easy shot on goal.
This is what got the game to that final score of 4-2.
“Those first two [East Coweta] were cheap goals,” said Jarvis when asked how he felt about the final score. “It could have easily been 2-2 and going into overtime.”
After the final whistle, tears were shared amongst the team as they celebrated this years’ season coming to end, not only because it meant the season was over, but because they had to say a heart wrenching goodbye.
Finishing his 25-year coaching streak — first as the leader in Lady Packers soccer program for 14 years, and then shifting to varsity boys for 11 — Jarvis has announced his retirement as head coach and is going to solely focus on his new position in the musical department at Colquitt County High School.
“It was the last one,” said Jarvis, a little emotional after his last after game huddle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.