MOULTRIE — The 2022 Lady Blue Devil Invitational sponsored by the Tifton Blue Devil varsity girls golf team was played under cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around the 50 degree mark on Monday at Spring Hill Country Club.
The format for the tournament was a four- girl team with the top three scores counting toward the team total score in an 18-hole stroke play event.
The tournament winner was Ware County led by a 73 from senior Carlin Paulk.
Ware County’s team total was 242.
Second place in the Lady BDI was Lowndes High led by senior Ebby Somers with an 18-hole score of 77.
The Lady Viking team total was 246.
The Lady Packer squad was again led by senior Sadie Norman with an 18 hole score of 84.
The rest of the Lady Packer team was Ann Elyse Clements and Taylor Brown with a 90 and Lenzie Norman with a 93.
“The team did a good job of each player sticking to their plan for the course. We worked hard during Sunday’s practice round to make sure each player had an idea what club to hit for each hole,” said Coach Brett Hightower.
The next tournament will be this Saturday, March 5 at Jekyll Island, sponsored by Glenn Academy.
The Colquitt County girls opened the season on Feb. 19, in the Lady Packer Invitational at Sunset Country Club.
The 18-hole stoke play event featured teams with four players counting the top three scores.
Pierce County finished first with a 266 that included a team-lading 83 from Mackenzie Connell.
Ware County was second with a 279, including an 80 from Carlin Paulk.
The invitational’s low medalist was Savannah Christian’s Mary Miller, who shot a 74.
Colquitt County’s top four included Norman, Clements, Brown and freshman Lenzie Norman.
The Lady Packers shot 292.
Hightower said the cold and windy weather made it a tough day on the course for all the players.
“This being our first tournament of the year, I was happy with the progress the team has made since tje beginning of golf practices just a few weeks ago,” Hightower said.
“It was truly a grind out three on the cours.e I was proud of the overall effort each Lady Packer gave.”
Also playing her first tournament as a Lady Packer was freshman Addison Martin, who payed as an individual with girls from another team that did not have a full roster.
“Addison, although a bit nervous with her first high school golf tournament, played hard and gained some valuable experience,” Hightower said.
Last Saturday, the Lady Packers played in the 2022 Heart of Georgia Invitational hosted by Bleckley County at Uchee Trail Golf Club in Cochran.
The event used the Stableford Scoring System where points are allotted for double eagles, eagles, birdies, pars and bogeys.
Colquitt was led by Norman, who had 28 points, Clements, who had 20; Brown, who had 19; and Lenzie Norman, who had 18.
Tournament host Bleckley County, led by Lucy Wiegert, took first place.
The Lady Packers finished second with 48 points and Sadie Norman took home the trophy for having second-highest score.
“The entire team held their own,” Hightower said.
“Each Lady Packer contributed to the overall effort.
