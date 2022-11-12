GHSA Class AAAAAAA
First Round
Buford 63, Peachtree Ridge 6
Camden County 44, East Coweta 33
Carrollton 38, Lowndes 14
Colquitt County 56, Pebblebrook 16
Grayson 30, Hillgrove 3
Harrison 21, Brookwood 17
Marietta 35, Newton 0
Mill Creek 59, Meadowcreek 22
Milton 28, Cherokee 14
Norcross 33, Mountain View 13
North Gwinnett 37, Dacula 7
Parkview 34, North Paulding 28
Walton 35, South Forsyth 21
Westlake 28, Valdosta 13
GHSA Class AAAAA=
First Round=
Cartersville 43, Clarke Central 10
Coffee 34, Ola 6
Dalton 7, Loganville 3
Decatur 33, Harris County 20
Kell 38, Lithia Springs 22
Ware County 55, Jones County 13
Warner Robins 31, Jenkins 13
GHSA Class AAAA
First Round
Burke County 23, LaGrange 20
GHSA Class AAA
First Round
Adairsville 55, Douglass 26
Calvary Day 49, Salem 0
Carver-Columbus 39, Upson-Lee 0
Cedar Grove 48, Bremen 7
Harlem 28, Long County 0
Hebron Christian Academy 63, Pickens 14
Jackson 66, Thomasville 9
Oconee County 49, Lumpkin County 21
Savannah Christian Prep 41, Hephzibah 26
Stephens County 51, Wesleyan 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.