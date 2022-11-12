GHSA Class AAAAAAA

First Round

Buford 63, Peachtree Ridge 6

Camden County 44, East Coweta 33

Carrollton 38, Lowndes 14

Colquitt County 56, Pebblebrook 16

Grayson 30, Hillgrove 3

Harrison 21, Brookwood 17

Marietta 35, Newton 0

Mill Creek 59, Meadowcreek 22

Milton 28, Cherokee 14

Norcross 33, Mountain View 13

North Gwinnett 37, Dacula 7

Parkview 34, North Paulding 28

Walton 35, South Forsyth 21

Westlake 28, Valdosta 13

GHSA Class AAAAA=

First Round=

Cartersville 43, Clarke Central 10

Coffee 34, Ola 6

Dalton 7, Loganville 3

Decatur 33, Harris County 20

Kell 38, Lithia Springs 22

Ware County 55, Jones County 13

Warner Robins 31, Jenkins 13

GHSA Class AAAA

First Round

Burke County 23, LaGrange 20

GHSA Class AAA

First Round

Adairsville 55, Douglass 26

Calvary Day 49, Salem 0

Carver-Columbus 39, Upson-Lee 0

Cedar Grove 48, Bremen 7

Harlem 28, Long County 0

Hebron Christian Academy 63, Pickens 14

Jackson 66, Thomasville 9

Oconee County 49, Lumpkin County 21

Savannah Christian Prep 41, Hephzibah 26

Stephens County 51, Wesleyan 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

