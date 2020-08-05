MOULTRIE – Two Wednesday developments appear to put the Colquitt County football team’s Aug. 21 scrimmage at Lee County in doubt.
After two members of the Trojans football team tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the school suspended practices until Aug. 17, just four days before the Packers are to visit.
Also on Wednesday, during a meeting between Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines and the GHSA’s sports medicine advisory committee, it was recommended that teams not be allowed to play scrimmages.
The committee did not make a recommendation about changing the starting date of the season, currently scheduled for Sept. 4.
Decisions on both of those recommendations would have to be made by the GHSA’s board of trustees. It is unclear when the board will meet next.
The Wednesday sports medicine committee meeting focused on health risks, sparked by comments made last Friday by Georgia Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, who is concerned about the possible effects of close-contact high school sports during the coronavirus outbreak.
In addition to football, she mentioned competition cheerleading, chorus and band.
After Wednesday’s meeting, Hines said he remains “cautiously optimistic about our fall seasons.”
Lee County isn’t the only South Georgia team, nor the only team on Colquitt County’s schedule, to shut down football practices this week.
According to a published report, Region 1-7A rival Tift County also suspended drills after a positive COVID-19 test.
Around the state, a number of other schools have shut down their football practices since mandatory practices began on July 27.
More than 600 positive cases have been reported in the state since workouts were officially sanctioned by the GHSA on June 8.
More states are delaying the start of their football seasons in the face of the highly contagious novel coronavirus.
South Carolina has delayed the start of its football season for the second time, with games now set to start the week of Sept. 25.
Nine states have moved their football seasons to the winter or spring.
PACKERS NOTES: Two former Colquitt County players were affected when UConn announced on Wednesday that it was canceling its 2020 football season.
Steven Krajewski is a sophomore quarterback for the Huskies and Remon Young, who started on the offensive line for the Packers last season, signed with UConn earlier this year.
UConn is the first Football Bowl Series (FBS) program to shut down because of COVID-19.
University of Minnesota star wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who played his high school football at Tift County, has decided to not to play this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bateman will give up his final two years of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL draft.
