MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County wrestling team got first-place finishes from Ethan Sellers, Nathanial Taylor and Jeremy Paradice to place fifth in the Keystone Memorial held Friday and Saturday in Fleming Island, Fla.
The Packers also got a fourth-place finish from Collin Crosby.
Darius Monts and Samir Perdomo also competed for the Packers.
Sellers earned 31 team points by winning the 120-pound weight class.
He won by fall over Julian Villegas of Ponte Vedra, Cole O’Brien of Fletcher and Makos Barfield of Oakleaf to reach the first-place match where he won again by fall, this time over Christian Villanueva of Bishop J. Snyder.
At 138, Taylor won by fall over Frank Kershaw of Mandarin, Kaden Solomon of Fletcher and Emil Ganim of Florida High to reach the first-place match.
There Taylor took a 6-2 decision over Brunwick’s Cameron Crump to earn 29 points for the Packers.
Paradice wrestled at 145 and won by technical fall over Christopher Chop of Fleming Island in his first match.
He then won by fall over both Caleb Parsons of Suwannee and Delton Nealy of Palatka to reach the first- place match. There he won by fall by Jeremiah Dawson of Brunswick, earning 31 team points.
Crosby, wrestling at 285, earned the Packers’ other 13 points with his fourth-place finish.
Host-school Fleming Island took first place in the tournament with 213 points.
Brunswick was second with 198 and was followed by Fletcher with 163, Oakleaf with 129 and Colquitt County with 104.
The event drew 20 teams.
The Packers will compete next on Saturday, January 16, in the Region 1-7A duals at Camden County.
The first round of the state duals is scheduled for January 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.