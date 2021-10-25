Fans are encouraged to gather at the Courthouse Square at 6 p.m. Wednesday to help send the Colquitt County softball team off to the GHSA state tournament that will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Columbus Softball Complex. The Lady Packers are 25-3 and won the Region 1-7A championship before taking best-of-three series over Walton and Woodstock to qualify as one of the eight teams to compete for the state championship.
