MOULTRIE – Colquitt County placed seven players on the All-Region 1-7A baseball team, including three on the first team.
Pitcher Jeb Johnson, infielder Cole Whatley and catcher Henry Underwood were named to the first team.
Pershaun Fann was named to the second team as a pitcher and as an outfielder.
First baseman Gavin Steptoe and designated hitter Gabe Horne were included on the second team.
Outfielder Hayden Moore received honorable mention.
The Packers were 10-22 overall and finished fourth in the region with a 3-9 record.
Region-champion Lowndes took two of the top awards with Ryan Page being named Coach of the Year and Sage O’Berry receiving the Player of the Year honor.
Lowndes also was recognized for having the Field of the Year.
Tift County’s Bryce Stephens was named the region’s Pitcher of the Year and Camden County’s Ethan Finch and Tift County’s Tyler Holmes shared the Freshman of the Year award.
Joining Johnson and Stephens as the first-team pitchers were Garitt Fender and Mason Steel of Lowndes and Derek Espinoza of Camden County.
Stephens also joins Whatley, O’Berry, Holmes and Camden County’s Jamie Felix as the first-team infielders.
The first-team outfielders are Luke Parker and Luke Barlow of Camden County, McCage Pruitt of Lowndes and Allen Moretz of Tift County.
Daniel Kerrigan of Lowndes joins Underwood as the first-team catchers.
Finch is the first-team designated hitter.
Joining Fann as second-team pitchers are Charlie Miller of Tift County, Adonis Coyle of Camden County and William Joyner of Lowndes.
Espinoza joins Steptoe, Gage Smith of Lowndes and Lino Acosta of Tift County as the second-team infielders.
Fann, Cody Williamson of Tift County and Jalen Hudson of Lowndes are the second-team outfielders.
Camden County’s Derek Martinez and Tift County’s Bailey Booth are the second-team catchers.
Also receiving honorable mention are JT Farley of Camden County, Austin Hancock of Lowndes and Gavin Starling and Cameron Sumner of Tift County.
