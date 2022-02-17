By Wayne Grandy
BAINBRIDGE - The Colquitt County baseball team needed a walk-off sacrifice fly by Cam Cook in the bottom of the seventh inning to win its season-opener 4-3 over Cairo on Tuesday, but made sure Thursday’s game at Bainbridge would not be as close late in the game.
Trailing 4-1, the Packers scored seven runs in the fifth inning and added two more in each of the sixth and seventh innings to take a 12-4 victory over the Bearcats.
After the Packers got a pair of runs in the fifth to pull to within one, Cole Whatley singled on a 3-2 pitch to drive in two more to give Colquitt the lead.
The Packers scored two more times in the inning and were off and running.
Bryce Monk took advantage of the big inning to get the win. He gave up a run, a hit and walk in his lone inning of work.
Monk also was the winning pitcher on Tuesday.
Hayden Moore worked a scoreless and hitless fifth inning and Mason Moore closed it out with two scoreless innings.
He, too, did not give up a hit and struck out three.
Hayes Lightsey started on the mound and went the first three innings, giving up three runs, all earned, on five hits.
He struck out three and walked one.
Lightsey also got the Packers going offensively with an RBI single in the first inning.
Cannon Whatley led Colquitt County with three hits. He also drove in a pair of runs.
Mason Moore and Jardae Williams each had two hits in the Packers 10-hit effort. Lightsey, Cook and Cole Whatley had the others.
Williams, Lightsey and Cole Whatley also drove in a pair of runs each.
Mason Moore’s double was the team’s only extra-base hit.
The Packers reached Bainbridge starter Chase Parker for seven runs and four hits and tagged reliever Chris Cooper for the other five runs and six hits.
The Packers will return to the field on Saturday when they travel to Valdosta to meet the Wildcats. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Brandon Brock, now off to a 2-0 start as the Packers coach, said he is expecting to start Mason Moore against the Wildcats, who dropped their opener 9-4 to Lowndes last Monday.
