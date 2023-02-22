MOULTRIE - Wesley Hall went 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in to lead the Colquitt County seventh-grade baseball team to a 13-2 victory over Hahira on Wednesday at Packer Park.
And at the next field over on Wednesday, the Colquitt County AA team gave up five runs in the first inning and went on to lose 12-2 to visiting Worth County.
The seventh-grade team’s victory raises its record to 3-2.
The youngest Packers scored three runs in the bottom of the first, added two more in each of the fourth and fifth innings and finished off the visitors with a six-run sixth inning.
Carson Taylor was the starting pitcher for the Packers and went three innings, giving up two unearned runs and no hits.
Wilson Powell pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one hit and three walks while striking out two.
Jaxon Dorminey went the final 1.2 innings and did not allow a hit, run or walk and struck out one.
In addition to Hall’s big game, Chase Enfinger chipped in two hits; Trenton Coney and Briar Littleton had doubles; and Javian Daniels and Easton Harlow had singles.
The seventh-graders are now 3-2, a record that also includes a 17-1 victory at Coffee Middle School on Monday.
The Packers had 18 hits in Douglas, including two each by Dorminey, Harlow, Enfinger, Brey Sands, Bradley Bryan and Cam Davis and one each by Littleton, Coney, Kade Hopper, Brooks Lairsey, Tripp Bridges and Sy Jones.
Chase Giddens started and threw the first 2.2 innings, giving up four hits, but just one run. He walked one and struck out.
Littleton went the final 3.1 innings and gave up no runs and three hits. He struck out three.
The seventh-graders will travel on Monday, Feb. 27, to play at Pine Grove.
The AA team, which falls to 1-3, got a double from Logan Plymel and singles by Pearce Hightower, Hayden Glass, Tyson Samples and Karter Kight.
The Packers left 12 runners stranded.
The AA team will be at Packer Park on Monday, Feb. 27, to play host to Thomas County Central.
