MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County seventh-grade baseball team defeated Pine Grove 18-2 on Wednesday in Valdosta.
The victory raised the team's record to 1-1 as it prepares for a doubleheader with the 1-0 eighth-grade team against Tift County today at Packer Park.
First pitch of the eighth-grade game is set for 5 p.m. The seventh-grade game will start at 7 p.m.
The eighth-grade team defeated Berrien 17-11 on the road on Tuesday.
The winning pitcher for the seventh-grade Packers in the victory over Pine Grove was Eli Johnson.
Kaden King, Bowen DeRosso, Carter Summerlin, Bryce Roberts, Carter Penuel and Connor Avery each had multiple hits.
The game was mercy-ruled/called for darkness in the top of the fourth with the Packers having the bases loaded.
