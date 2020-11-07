MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County seventh-grade basketball teams both claimed victories over Newbern Middle School on their home floor at the Willie J. Williams Middle School gym on Thursday.
The boys won 40-28 and the girls eked out a 3-2 win in a defensive battle.
The young Lady Packers struggled to score, but played solid defense throughout the game, making it tough on the Lady Cats of Newbern to put up any points.
"We don't have much experience playing basketball," Coach James Stancil said. “But our girls are learning a lot, working hard at practice and hustling. If they keep doing that, we will get better and better."
Ny'Erieah Daniels scored all three points for the Lady Packers on free throws.
The seventh-grade boys got balanced scoring and played aggressive defense in the second game. Newbern led early 8-7, but Tony Thornton got a rebound and scored to give Colquitt County the lead near the end of the first period and the Packers never looked back.
Colquitt turned up the defensive intensity in the second quarter, extended the lead and went to the locker room with a 19-10 advantage.
"When we defend the way we are capable of defending, everything else falls into place," Coach Nick Edge said. "We've been practicing hard on defense. Young players need to learn that basketball is not all about scoring. I need five guys on the floor at all times who are committed to defense."
Jay Lamar led the Packers with nine points. Thornton finished with eight and Cason Harden scored seven. Ra'Sheed Fuller, Melvin Toombs and Marcus Richardson scored four points each, and Joshua Scroggins added two.
The seventh-grade Packers and Lady Packers will take their 1-1 records on the road Monday, when they travel to Tifton.
They will then return home to take on Pine Grove Middle School on Thursday.
On Thursday at Newbern, the Colquitt County eighth-grade girls won their second-straight game to open the season, 46-18.
“We saw a lot of improvement from everybody,” said coach Tiffanie Young. “The girls played hard and well. Everyone contributed in some way.”
Caylnn Singletary led the Lady Packers with 21 points, 12 of which came on four 3-pointers.
Trinity Daniels had eight points; Ny’asia Harper added six; Ric’karian Yates and Amareyia Knighton each had four and Wyaunti Miller tossed in three.
The eighth-grade boys fell to 0-2 with a 31-26 loss at Newbern.
Jay Bird led the Packers with 17 points.
Day’Shawn Brown had four, Ky Jones put in three and quay Lamar had two points.
The eighth-grade teams will play Tift County on Monday, Nov. 9, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Jon Scroggins contributed to this report.
