MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Pine Grove 39-32 on Thursday for its second win in a row.
Cason Harden paced the Packers with 11 points. Melvin Toombs scored seven and Jay Lamar and Zach Palmore contributed six points apiece.
Tony Thornton scored four, Marcus Richardson added three and Bryson Hunt scored a basket.
The seventh-grade girls fell 31-1. Destiny Hendrix scored the point for the Lady Packers. It was her first point of the season.
The seventh-grade boys resume play Monday when they travel to take on Lowndes Middle School. Lowndes does not have a seventh-grade girls' team, so the Lady Packers will play their next game Thursday at home versus Coffee.
Also on Thursday, the Colquitt County eighth-grade girls fell 49-42 at Pine Grove.
“We played terrible the first two quarters, trailing by 9 going into halftime,” coach Tiffanie Young said. “The second half we played pretty good. We saw some good things that we have been working on in practice. Communication was good, they forced turnovers, and they started attacking the paint during the second half of the game. That is what made the difference in the game. “
Amareyia Knighton led the Lady Packers with 24 points. Trinity Daniels added nine and Caylnn Singletary had eight.
