MOULTRIE - The Lee County West seventh-grade baseball team scored 15 runs in its final three at bats to defeat Colquitt County 18-7 on Wednesday at Packer Park.
Eight Colquitt County pitchers struck out 16 Trojans over seven innings, but also gave up 10 hits and issued 10 walks.
The Packers led 6-3 after three innings, but then could not hold off the Trojans.
Kaden King had a double and a single and Bowen DeRosso had a pair of singles to lead the Packers offense.
Bryce Roberts, Carter Summerlin, Carter Penuel and Hardin Reeves each chipped in a single.
Penuel drove in two runs.
The seventh-grade Packers, now 4-4, will play a doubleheader with the eighth-grade team at Tift County on Tuesday, March 1.
