LEESBURG - The Lee County West seventh-grade baseball team scored in each of the four innings played at took an 8-6 home victory over Colquitt County on Monday in Leesburg.
The game was stopped in the bottom of the fourth inning because of visibility issues at the field.
The seventh-grade Packers fall to 4-2 with a game scheduled at Newbern on Wednesday.
Colquitt County out-hit its host 6-4, with Carter Summerlin and Carter Penuel each chipping in two hits.
Both of Summerlin's hits were triples.
Bryce Roberts and Davis Wingate each had one hit.
Summerlin, Eli Johnson and Brady Holloway did the pitching.
Only one of the eight runs the trio allowed was earned.
