VALDOSTA — The Colquitt County seventh-grade football team beat North Lowndes 8-6 on Thursday at Hahira Middle School to raise its record to 2-0.
Defensive line coach Glenn Jackson said his "Hit Squad" came to play, and he was not joking.
The young Viking offense mounted a long drive in the opening quarter and drew first blood, just four minutes into the contest.
From then on, though, defensive tackles Nyneson Jeudy and Derrick Greene, and defensive end Chris Williams spent most of the game in the Lowndes backfield.
Williams recorded five tackles for loss.
Jeudy also recorded five tackles for loss, as well as two sacks.
Greene caused and recovered three fumbles, including one on the 4-yard line of the Vikings, which led to the only Packer points of the night.
The big turnover came midway through the second quarter, and the Packer offense went to their "Jumbo" power running package. Josh Alford ran left, and plunged in for six.
For the 2-point conversion, Zy Hawkins ran it in behind Canyon Cook, and the Packers claimed what would prove to be the final victory margin.
The Packer offense mounted three long drives that stalled deep in Lowndes territory.
Antonio Curry and Noah Steffen shared the quarterback duties on the night, and Steffen had the hot hand. He completed a 12-yard pass to Mylon Bussie and a 15-yard catch-and-run to Markeese Barnett, as well as an 8-yard shovel-pass to Alford.
Curry just missed on two big throws to Barnett that had the potential to break the game wide open early for the Packers.
Defensively, Colquitt also got a tackle-for-loss by Davion Enoch, and touchdown-saving tackles by Denim Lewis and Zarian Robinson.
NyZaylen Huckaby effectively ended the game with a late interception, as Lowndes attempted a late desperate comeback.
Head Coach Andy Chapura said he was proud of his team's effort, especially on defense. He expressed his disappointment with some key mental mistakes and said the young Packers would get to work Monday to correct them.
The seventh-graders will return to action Thursday at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Tom White Field, as they host Tift County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.