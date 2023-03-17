MOULTRIE - Colquitt County’s seventh-grade baseball team erupted for seven runs in the first inning and rolled to a 12-2 five-inning victory over Thomas County Middle School on Thursday at Packer Park in its final game of the season.
The win was the eighth in a row for the seventh-graders, who finish with a 9-2 record.
The Packers got 12 hits from 12 different players, including Chase Enfinger, Briar Littleton, Jaxson Dorminey, Kade Hopper and Javian Daniels, who contributed doubles.
Chase Giddens, Sy Jones, Eli Edwards, Owen Avery, Brooks Lairsey, Wilson Powell and Tripp Bridges had singles.
Hopper, Edwards and Enfinger each drove in a pair of runs.
Enfinger went the first 2.2 innings and gave up one run on three hits. He walked three and struck out four.
Carson Taylor finished up, allowing a run on four hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out two.
Eighth-graders fall at Hahira
The Packers eighth-grade team fell behind Hahira 3-0 in the first inning on Thursday and never could catch the Vikings, falling 8-6 on the road.
The Packers out-hit Hahira 10-6, but could not overcome 11 walks issued by their pitchers over the first three innings.
Bowen DeRosso had a pair of doubles and Jackson Edwards had a double and two singles for the Packers.
Both drove in a pair of runs.
Bryce Roberts had two hits and Carter Summerlin and Eli Johnson each had one.
Roberts pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing one unearned run and one hit. He struck out seven batters.
The eighth-grade Packers are now 10-2.
