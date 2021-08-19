VALDOSTA - The Colquitt County seventh-grade football team traveled to Lowndes Middle School on Thursday and left with a 24-0 victory.
Joshua Alford ran left and picked up 21 yards on the first play from scrimmage, but a fumbled handoff on play two gave Lowndes possession.
The Packer defense stood tall, as Nynesun Jeudy spent the whole series in the Lowndes backfield.
Lowndes punted to give the Colquitt offense possession near midfield with just over a minute left in the opening period.
Colquitt County went back to work near midfield, looking to score some points, but another offensive miscue kept the game knotted at zero.
Alford had his second nice run in as many carries, this time around right end, as he evaded a would-be tackler near the line of scrimmage, and ran 51 yards for an apparent touchdown.
A holding penalty negated the play, however, and the young Packers were behind the sticks. Two short run plays led to fourth down. Twelve yards away from the first down markers, quarterback Antonio Currey hit Jaylen Clayton on a slant, but a Lowndes defensive back made the tackle just short of the line to gain.
The defense held again, as this time it was Dontavious Wilson hitting the ball-carriers in the backfield, play after play.
It was the third Packer possession when Currey led a scoring drive. Zy Hawkins had two nice runs between the tackles and Currey hit Luke Strong on a short pass, which Strong turned into a big play. Two Viking defenders hit Strong right after he caught the ball, but he refused to go down, dragging the tacklers for 10 extra yards after the catch.
Then, on 1st down from the Lowndes 21-yard line, Alford found the end zone for the first points of the day, running untouched into the secondary behind big blocks by Canyon Cook and Cole Thompson, and then finishing the play by running through a tackle attempt by the Lowndes safety.
Alford also ran in the conversion for an 8-0 lead that would carry into halftime.
In the second half, NyZaylen Huckaby got things going for the Packer defense with a big interception near midfield.
The offense took advantage of the good field position, and put together a nice drive, running the ball down the field.
Tamarrius Sims finished off the drive with power, running through a would-be tackler inside the five
and sneaking inside the pylon. Sims also accounted for the 2-point conversion, giving the Packers a 16-0 lead midway through the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, as the Vikings lined up to punt, Chris Williams stormed through and tackled the Lowndes punter inside the 10-yard line. The tackle looked like it was made near the goal line, but the officials marked the ball at the seven.
Hawkins needed just one play to find pay dirt as he took a handoff from reserve quarterback Jyverrion Smith, hit a crease in the defense, and squirted in.
Smith hit Timothy Downs in the back of the end zone for the conversion and the final margin of victory.
On defense, Markeverin Graham registered a tackle for loss, and defensive coordinator Todd Myrick called the shutout win a dominant performance by the "Black hats." He also praised the leadership of Denim Lewis, who made sure his guys were lined up correctly, and also was one of the team leaders in tackles.
"I'm proud of our effort, overall," head coach Andy Chapura said. "I'd like to see us play faster, and we have to cut out some of the mistakes - so we will get right back to work on Monday to fix a couple of things. I'll take the win."
The seventh- and eighth-grade Packers travel right back to Lowndes County next Thursday o play the North Lowndes team, which is a combination of Hahira and Pine Grove middle schools.
The eighth-grade kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m., with the seventh-grade game to follow immediately after.
