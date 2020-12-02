MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County seventh-grade basketball teams split their games with Tifton on Tuesday, with the boys winning 37-32 and the girls falling 41-6.
In the first half, the Packers got eight points from Rasheed Fuller, six from Jay Lamar and five from Cason Harden and took a 24-22 margin into halftime.
Colquitt used a dominant defensive effort and eight more points from Lamar in the third quarter to extend the lead to seven, and then slowed the game down from there and controlled the tempo to secure the win.
Lamar finished with 16 points, Fuller had eight, Zach Palmore contributed six, Harden scored five and Marcus Richardson hit a long two-pointer.
In the girls' game, Ja'Niya Sutton scored her first points of the season on a late 3-point basket. Ny'Erieah Daniels scored two, and Destiny Kendrix made a free throw.
The seventh-grade basketball teams return to action on Monday, when Hahira Middle School comes to the Willie J. Williams gym.
