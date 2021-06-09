MOULTRIE — The Moultrie Sharks girls team turned in a strong performance on Saturday in the first swim meet held at the renovated Southwest Aquatics Facility at Memorial Park.
The Moultrie Sharks Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority Invitational drew seven teams.
The Sharks also will play host to the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association’s District III swim meet, schedule to be held on Saturday, June 19.
The Moultrie girls, led by Maci-Lynn Cook’s first-place performance in the 6-and-under age group, scored 176 points and finished second.
The Valdosta Aquatics girls were first with 250 points.
The Fitzgerald Fins took first place in combined team scores with 437 points.
Valdosta Aquatics was just three points behind in second place.
Thomasville YMCA Swimming was third, 418 points; Vidalia Swim Team was fourth, 415 points; Moultrie Sharks, fifth, 268 points; Albany Stingrays, sixth, 100 points; and Suwannee Recreation Swim Team, seventh, 88 points.
The rebuilding Sharks had 13 swimmers entered in the event.
The Sharks took the top two places in 6-and-under girls.
Cook was first with 31 points. She finished first in the 25-yard freestyle, 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard butterfly and was second in the 25-yard backstroke.
Haley Strickland was second in 6-and-under girls with 25 points. She was second in 25-yard freestyle and butterfly events, was third in the breaststroke and finished fourth in the backstroke.
Christopher Hernandez was second in the 9-10 boys age group, just four points out of first place.
He was first in 25-yard freestyle, second in both the breaststroke and butterfly and was third in the backstroke.
Gracie Strickland and Ava Morgan turned in third-place finishes.
Gracie, swimming in the 9-10 girls age group, won the 25-yard backstroke, was second in the breaststroke and third in the freestyle.
Morgan, in 15-18 girls, was second in the 50-yard backstroke and 100-yard individual medley and was third in the 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle for 26 points.
Chloe Tillman, in 13-14 girls, did not finish in the top three, but turned in three strong performances.
She was second in the 50-yard backstroke and third in the 50-yard butterfly and 100-yard individual medley.
Gillie Morgan, in 11-12 girls, had one fourth-place and three fifth-place finishes.
In 13-14 boys, John Brady Tillman also had one fourth-place finish and three fifth-place finishes.
The Sharks’ best relay team performance was a second-place finish in the mixed 15-18 200-yard medley.
The team included Ava Morgan, Gillie Morgan, Chloe Tillman and Leila Hall. The mixed 15-18 200-yard freestyle team of Chloe Tillman, Gillie Morgan, Hall and Ava Morgan was third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.