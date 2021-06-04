MOULTRIE – The Moultrie Sharks Swim Team will play host to the first meet in The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority’s recently renovated Southwest Aquatics Facility at Memorial Park on Saturday.
The Moultrie Sharks Swim Team Invitational will have six teams, including the Sharks, in what will be the first of two meets in the new pool over the next two weeks.
The Sharks also will be the host team in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association’s District III swim meet, which will be held on Saturday, June 19
New Sharks coach Link Whittaker is eager to showcase the pool, which was re-opened in March. It was part of a $3.8 million renovation that also included improvements to the adjacent Moose Moss Aquatic Center.
“It is beautiful,” Whittaker said. “We’ve got 10 lanes, up from eight. We’ve got new blocks. It’s considered to be a fast pool.
“(Recreation director) Greg Icard did a great job. I’m really proud for Moultrie and for the team. I think we’ve got the best pool in the area now.”
In addition to the Sharks, Saturday’s meet will include teams from Valdosta, Suwanee, Thomasville, Albany and Fitzgerald.
Warmups will begin at 7:30 a.m. and opening ceremonies will be held at 9:15 p.m. Competition will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Whittaker is trying to rebuild the team after the program was shutdown by the pandemic last summer.
He said he has 20 youngsters on the team, including 11 who will compete on Saturday.
Whittaker is being helped this summer by former long-time Moultrie Sharks coach Pierre Rogers.
