MOULTRIE — Our Xcel program had a great season with one girl form Silver team and one girl from our gold team qualify for the USA Xcel regional meet.
“It was very exciting for our program; this is the first time two girls qualified to Xcel regionals,” said Gymnastics Director Pat Murphy.
The competition was held at the Lake Point center in Cartersville, GA. We compete in the USA region 8 division which means the eight states surrounding Georgia attended this meet.
It was the best gymnast from each state and only the top 50% of the gymnasts win.
Leah Shaw broke the MG record on AA in our Xcel gold level medal placing 11th with a 37.50. That’s a nine or higher on every event and her highest score ever.
Shaw earned a medal on bars, 9.575 for 6th place which is also a new MG record and she was 10th place on beam with a 9.5 to tie MG Gold record with Eva Kirbo.
“Leah worked extra hard to improve her scores after the state meet. She was impressive and handled herself well at this large competition. I am very very proud of her accomplishments with season,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
Emma Thompson also scored nines on all of her events placing 16th AA with her highest score of the season.
Emma competed in the Xcel Silver level and earned a medal for the all around. Thompson’s highest score was on the floor, 9.45, a personal best. She also had her best score on the vault, 9.175.
“This was a new experience for Emma competing without her teammates. She did well and her floor routine was wonderful, earning her best score. Emma spent 3 weeks preparing and perfecting her skills to score a higher all around and she did it. I can’t ask for more than that,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
All the Moultrie gymnasts will be training new levels and new skills over the summer to prepare for the fall season.
