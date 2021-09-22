MOULTRIE - John Samuel Shenker started at tight end and caught five passes in Auburn’s 28-20 loss at Penn State on Saturday.
The former Packer now has 11 pass receptions for 108 yards this season.
Auburn, now 2-1, will be home to face Georgia State next Saturday.
Of this and that …
• Chloe Gould scored a goal and had an assist in the ABAC women’s soccer team’s 5-1 season-opening victory over Andrew College.
The Fillies, now 1-1, played Monday at Andrew.
• Cameron Erving started his second straight game at offensive tackle for Carolina last Sunday, helping the Panthers get off to a 2-0 start.
• Nelson Louis had three solo and three assisted tackles in Tusculum’s 24-21 win over Limestone.
The Pioneers will play host to Newberry on Saturday.
• Ryan Fitzgerald converted both of his extra point attempts in Florida State’s 35-14 loss at Wake Forest.
The Seminoles now have started 0-3 for the first time since 1976.
Former Packer and Gardner-Webb Bulldog Brian Daniels is the equipment manager for Wake Forest.
• Speaking of Gardner-Webb, Ty French started at defensive end and had two solo and three assisted tackles, including one tackle for loss and a half-sack, in the Bulldogs 56-0 win over Lincoln (Pa.) University.
• Biron Silas had one solo tackle and four assisted tackles, including 1.5 tackles for losses and a half sack in Fort Valley State’s 27-24 loss to Lane College. Emmanuel Perez also got some playing time for the Wildcats.
Now 1-3, Fort Valley State will play at Allen University on Saturday.
• Defensive back Jaheim Ward was credited with a solo tackle as Austin Peay defeated Morehead State 59-35. The Governors, now 2-1, will play at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
• Receiver Tyler Walker played in Chattanooga’s 28-23 loss to Kentucky, although he did not have a pass reception. The Mocs will play next on Oct. 2 against Western Carolina.
• Kamaar Bell started on the offensive line for Florida Atlantic in its 45-14 victory over Fordham.
The Owls will travel to play at the Air Force Academy on Saturday.
• Faulkner University is 3-0 after defeating Florida Memorial 34-10. Quan Stokes continues to play on the offensive line for Faulkner, which will play next on Oct. 2 at Bluefield College.
• Zy Brockington has played on the defensive line in all three games for the University of Memphis this season.
The Tigers defeated Mississippi State 31-29 last week and will be home to face University of Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.
• Sean Calhoun led the Vestavia Hills football team to a 50-0 shutout of Tuscaloosa County.
The victory was the first at Vestavia Hills for the former Colquitt County High assistant and Carrollton High head coach after taking over for longtime Rebels coach Buddy Anderson. Vestavia Hills, 1-4, will be off Friday before playing Thompson High of Alabaster at home on October 1.
• After leading South Paulding to a 5-6 record last year and to a 2-1 start this season, Jason Nash stepped down as head coach last week, citing personal issues. Eric Robinson has taken over and led the Spartans to a 34-32 win over Rome last Friday.
• Thomasville suffered its first loss of the season last Friday, falling at Oconee County 20-6.
Zach Grage’s Bulldogs, now 4-1, will be off Friday before playing their Region 1-AA opener at Early County on Oct. 1.
• Dooly County, under Phillip Hale, defeated Wheeler County 16-14 to raise its record to 2-2 and 1-0 in Region 1-4A Public. The Bobcats will travel to play at 1-2 Dublin on Friday.
• North Forsyth lost its region-opener on Friday falling to Denmark 20-17.
Coach Robert Craft’s Raiders will play next on Oct. 1, when they play host to West Forsyth.
• Peachtree Ridge lost 25-10 to Lanier on Friday to fall to 2-2. Coach Reggie Stancil’s Lions will be home to face 3-1 Campbell on Friday.
Four of Colquitt County non-Region 1-7A opponents played last Friday, including Marietta, which defeated Parkview 38-12 to raise its record to 3-1; Westlake, which won over Mays 56-6 to go to 3-1; Cedar Grove, which shut out Great Atlanta Christian 47-0 to go to 2-1. Alcovy and Valdosta were off on Friday.
• The Packer Report, formerly only available on CNS cable in Moultrie, is now on Mediacom channel 16 at 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays.
The Packer Report continues to be available on CNS on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and midnight.
The Packer Report features Colquitt County head football coach Justin Rogers discussing the previous Friday night’s game, previewing the upcoming opponent and showing video of the previous week’s game.
