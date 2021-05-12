Former Colquitt County pitcher Turner Sircy will be back on the mound next spring at Division I Florida A&M in Tallahassee.
After his 2019 senior season, the left-hander went to Fayetteville (N.C.) Technical Community College, where he developed into the team’s conference-game starting pitcher in 2020.
He underwent arm surgery last July, but after rehab and working closely with Colquitt County’s Kevin Hopper, Sircy contacted Rattlers’ coach Jamey Shouppe, with whom he had talked before heading to North Carolina.
“He offered me a spot,” said Sircy, who will be the first player from Fayetteville Tech to join a Division I program.
Shouppe has been FAMU’s coach since 2013 after spending 21 years as an assistant at Florida State.
Sircy credits Hopper with helping him increase his velocity and to get him ready to compete at the Division I level.
He also said he appreciated Fayetteville Tech coach Billy Gaskins for also helping him develop.
“He really made that a great experience,” Sircy said.
Sircy will complete his associate’s degree this spring and be ready to go to FAMU in August.
Also this spring, he has been umpiring Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority games.
Of this and that:
• Another former Colquitt County pitcher also is in the news.
Trey Clark, who plays for Xavier University-Louisiana, was named the Association of Independent Institutions Pitcher of the Week for April 26-May 2.
The XULA senior right-hander went 2-0 during the Black College World Series in Montgomery, Ala.
He earned his victories within 18 hours.
On Friday, April 30, he pitched the final two scoreless innings as XULA rallied for a 7-5 victory over Florida Memoiral.
The next afternoon, he went the distance in a sen-inning run-rule 16-2 victory over Bluefield State.
He went nine innings, giving up four hits, two runs, only one of which was earned, with three strikeouts.
He issued three bases on balls.
Opponents hit .138 against him.
Clark helped XULA finish scond in the six-team double-elimination event that included NAIA and NCAA Division II teams.
• Moultrie’s Levi Stanfill, who plays at Tiftarea Academy, was named to the GISA All-State baseball team. The Panthers have reached the GISA Class AAA Final Four.
• ABAC’s Henry Daniels has been named to the All-GCAA team.
The freshman first-baseman hit .348 with nine doubles, a triple and a team-leading 10 home runs for the Stallions, who finished 19-29.
He also drove in 39 runs.
• Callie Faircloth of the Georgia Military College women’s softball team is hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs and nine runs batted in.
• JT Whatley is batting .333 with 11 doubles, two triples eight home runs and 37 runs batted in for the Andrew College baseball team.
• Freshman Chloe Gould has scored five goals for the ABAC women’s soccer team.
Gould scored one goal against Gordon State on April 7 and two goals against both Andrew College on April 16 and Georgia Military College on May 3.
• The Moultrie YMCA will hold five gymnastics camps this summer.
All camps will run 9 a.m.-noon the YMCA’s gymnastics center.
The pre-school TaDa Camp will run May 24-26 and the pre-school Party camp will run June 1-3. The cost is $40 for YMCA members and $55 or non-members.
Camp Courage will run Jun 14-17; Ninja Camp will be held June 28-July 2; and the Go for the Gold camp will be held July 26-29. The rates for those camps are $50 for members and $65 for non-members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.