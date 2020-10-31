MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County sixth-grade football team pounded Hahira 44-0 to finish its 2020 season with a 5-0 record.
“With all that went on this year with low numbers due to covid, quarantines and a canceled game due to the pandemic, it was a LONG but successful season,” head coach Matt Key said.
“I’m really proud of the growth this group showed both physically, but more so mentally. Once they bought into what my coaches were teaching them, they began to believe in themselves and it showed more and more with each game we played.
“This group showed perhaps the most growth in these areas from start to finish than any other group in the seven years of the sixth-grade program.”
The Colquitt County sixth-graders have posted a 35-6-1 record over the past seven seasons.
The youngest Packers’ first game this season against Valdosta was canceled because of the virus.
But then the team defeated Tift County, Pine Grove, Lowndes, Coffee and Hahira.
Colquitt won its final two games by a combined 86-0.
