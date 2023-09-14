MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County sixth-grade football team fell to Coffee 8-0 on Wednesday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
After Coffee scored the only points on the day on its opening drive, both defenses shut down the opposing units.
The young Packer offense put together two promising possessions in the second half.
To open the third quarter, Amari Williams fielded a low kickoff at the Packers 34-yard line and weaved his way 21 yards to set up great field position.
My’King Johnson looked to capitalize on a 43-yard run, but a hustling Trojan defender managed to push the young Packer ball carrier out of bounds at the three.
Two plays later, a mishandled snap led to a Coffee fumble recovery and ended Colquitt County's best drive.
The Packer defense continued to stand tall, as Omari Virgil intercepted a Trojan pass at the Packer 32-yard line.
Quarterback Jaxon Rowell and the offense would mount one more drive in the final period.
Za'Ryan Yates and Johnson alternated carries, the Trojan defense stingily yielded yardage and Rowell hit Gage Griffin on an 18-yard catch and run.
The comeback hit a snag, though, when Coffee forced a turnover on downs and then milked the clock to end the game.
The 1-2 sixth-graders will play next on Sept. 20 at Valdosta.
