The Colquitt County sixth-grade Packers beat Pine Grove 30-18 Wednesday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Pine Grove struck first, but Tamarrius Sims scored four rushing touchdowns for the Packers and Nyneson Jeudy ran in three 2-point conversions.
The young Vikings had a chance to tie the game or take the lead, when they had a first down on the Packer 12-yardline, but the young Packer defense made a stand.
On fourth down, Sims blitzed up the middle and hit the ball-carrier, causing a fumble.
Jeudy scooped up the loose ball and returned it to nearly midfield, with just under three minutes remaining in the game.
From there, Sims and the offense ran the clock out, and scored with just eight ticks left on the clock.
"That was a great, hard-fought win for us," Coach Matt Key said. "We had to come from behind twice, but our kids kept battling."
The sixth-grade Packers, now 2-0, travel to take on Lowndes Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
