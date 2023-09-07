MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County sixth-grade football team defeated Worth County Middle School 50-30 Wednesday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
My'King Johnson ran for 265 yards and five touchdowns, and added a 58-yard kickoff return for another score. Johnson also added three 2-point conversions.
The young Packer defense set the tone of the game, with Tyler Reece causing a fumble and then making a tackle in the backfield on the first defensive play of the afternoon.
Ju'lyrian Harper recorded a tackle-for-loss on the second play, and then a host of Packers met the ball-carrier in the backfield, caused and recovered a fumble on Worth County's 35-yard line on the Rams' third down play.
The Packer offense needed just one snap to take the early lead, as Johnson took a handoff and headed around the left end to pay dirt, and then also ran in the 2-point conversion for an early 8-0 lead.
The teams then traded scores on long runs, with Johnson rumbling in from 59 yards (behind an excellent downfield block by Juelz Ervin) and 56 yards on the next two Packer possessions, and the Rams compiling long scoring plays of their own. With less than one minute left before halftime, Worth knotted the score at 22-22.
The first half scoring was not concluded, however, as Johnson fielded the ensuing kickoff at the Packer 42, broke two tackles and ran to daylight. The special teams touchdown and Johnson's conversion made the halftime lead 30-22.
"He took over today," head coach Travis Register said. "We tried to put him in good positions, the kids blocked for him pretty well up front, but he was on a mission, so we kept feeding him."
The home team received the second-half kickoff, and the offense went back to work. On the second play from scrimmage, Johnson went 43 yards for another Packer touchdown and a two-score lead. A failed conversion attempt left the score at 36-22 early in the third quarter.
The Rams looked to cut the lead again on a long run around the right end, and the young Worth County back looked like he was in the clear.
Xylan Spivey, however, never gave up on the play, hawking the would-be scorer down from behind and making a touchdown-saving tackle just inside the 10-yard line. The Packer defense made a valiant effort at a stand, but Worth punched it in a couple plays later and converted for two, cutting the lead to 36-30 at the 3:51 mark of the third quarter.
Worth's attempt of an onside kick was unsuccessful, and the Packers took over with great field position.
The young offense went into ball-control mode, as Johnson lined up to take the direct snap and the youngest Packer offense put together a 9-play drive that took up the rest of the quarter.
On fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Johnson finally plunged in, carrying two Ram defenders across the goal line.
On the conversion, Johnson took the snap, but this time gave to Ervin on an end-around. The receiver coasted untouched into the end zone behind a wall of blocking up front, and the Packers led 44-30.
The final period went by quickly, as both offenses found some success just a few scant yards at a time, and the clock ticked down.
In the final minute, with a Packer offense staffed mostly with reserves, Za'Ryan Yates found a crease and went 15 yards for the final points of the day.
"This was a good experience for our kids," Register said of his team, now 1-1. "We had a great crowd of parents, teachers and other supporters out there, and the kids were excited to get the win on our home field."
